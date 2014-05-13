盘点中国“山寨景点” China's knockoff world wonders
河北石家庄市山前大道旁洞沟村，一座按照1:1仿造的“埃及狮身人面像”坐落于太行山脉附近，雕像身长约60米，身高约20米，正面及两侧面有小门可进入。(摄于2014年5月10日) REUTERS/Stringer
浙江杭州天都城小区内的“法国埃菲尔铁塔”，按1∶3比例缩放设计修建，塔身为全钢构连接件组成，整体钢结构件总重达1000余吨。(摄于2014年3月21日) REUTERS/Lang Lang
北京某商业区内的“摩艾石像群”。(摄于2013年5月22日)REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
位于天津武清的“佛罗伦萨小镇”，占地面积18万平方米，建筑面积6万平方米，是中国首座纯意大利风格的大型购物中心和休闲文化中心。(摄于2012年6月13日)REUTERS/David Gray
北京世界公园内的微缩版“美国国会大厦”。(摄于2008年7月25日)REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
澳门渔人码头的“古罗马斗兽场”。(摄于2005年10月19日)REUTERS/Paul Yeung
上海“比萨斜塔”，以1:4比例建造。(摄于2004年9月7日) REUTERS/China Photos
北京的“悉尼歌剧院”和“悉尼海港大桥”。(摄于2008年7月16日) REUTERS/David Gray
北京微缩版“白宫”。(摄于2008年7月25日)REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
位于辽宁沈阳的“荷兰村”，因建设为荷兰模式的现代农庄而得名。(摄于2007年9月8日)REUTERS/Stringer
武汉万国公园内的“埃及卡纳克神庙”。(摄于2013年3月12日)REUTERS/Stringer
中国五矿集团在广东惠州“复制”奥地利小镇哈尔斯塔特。(摄于2012年6月1日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
位于北京东拉斐特城堡酒店，是集法国巴洛克建筑、装饰、装修、绘画、园林艺术为一体的城堡庄园式酒店。(2010年8月20日) REUTERS/David Gray
北京的微缩版“巴黎凯旋门”。(摄于2008年7月25日)REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
