中国最后的共产主义村 China's Model Communism
河南省漯河市南街村是中国十大名村，坚持集体主义原则，实行“共产主义”的分配制度，被认为是中国最后一个共产主义村。(2012年9月24日，一个毛泽东宣传栏。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
上世纪80年代，中国其他地方都引入市场改革，南街村却朝着另一个方向发展，将农场和工厂公有化，并建立了集体经济实体--南街村集团。(工人们在工厂内休息。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
南街村实行的是“工资+供给”的分配制度，村民们免费享受住房、教育、医疗、水、电、气、面粉、节假日食品、购物券等多项福利待遇，生活上无后顾之忧。(一位村民展示餐劵。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位村民在商店购水时展示其福利卡。南街村有3,100多名村民，居住在30多栋配备齐全的花园式的现代化公寓里。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
老人在养老院吃午饭。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
村民推着除草剂。REUTERS/Jason Lee
工人在南街村集团的一个方便面工厂里工作。南街村集团下属28个企业，产业涉及食品、饮料、酒类、印刷、包装、医药、工艺品雕刻、旅游等。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
南街村集团下的一个印刷厂。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
工人们运载面粉。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
南街村集团下的一个热电厂。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名工人在热电厂清理街道。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
小学生练习中国武术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
南街村还是河南省著名红色旅游景点之一，其投资100万元在村中心建起东方红广场，占地近万平方米，成了南街村人和外地游客进行社会主义思想和共产主义理想教育的好场所。(东方红广场。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
东方红广场拥有毛泽东汉白玉雕像、马克思、恩格斯、列宁、斯大林巨幅画像，及40面迎风飘扬的红旗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
毛泽东雕像。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
马克思巨幅画像。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
学生在毛泽东宣传画像前练习武术。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
游客乘坐观光车参观东方红广场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
女子身穿制服在一个革命教育园区聊天。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
南街村的路标牌。REUTERS/Jason Lee
