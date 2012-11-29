中国考虑放宽计划生育政策 China's One-Child Policy
《中国日报》援引原国家人口和计划生育委员会主任张维庆的说法称，中国正在考虑调整计划生育政策，政府咨询机构已在起草相关建议方案。(2008年8月11日，一个孩子在北京奥运会上观看跳水比赛。) REUTERS/Kai Pfamore
张维庆称，调整后的计划生育政策或允许夫妻双方有一方为非独生子女的城镇居民生二胎。目前的政策仅允许夫妻双方均为独生子女的城镇居民生二胎，而在农村的政策相对宽松一些，很多农村夫妻可生二胎。(摄于2010年7月28日，安徽合肥more
张维庆称，国家人口计生委和其他人口研究机构已向政府提交了政策建议方案。(摄于2007年5月7日，江苏淮安) REUTERS/Patty Chen
张维庆指出，即使建议方案被采纳，调整计划生育政策也将渐进式进行。张维庆目前在全国政协任职。(2009年10月14日，上海，小学生做早操。) REUTERS/Nir Elias
张维庆表示，人口结构变化一直是计划生育政策考虑的因素之一。计划生育政策出现的任何微调应当都是渐进式地进行，同时还会考虑不同地区的情况。(2007年11月2日，重庆，46对农民工新人举行集体婚礼。) REUTERS/Strmore
2011年9月14日，浙江嘉兴，一名教师为幼儿园午睡的孩子盖被子。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年10月24日，上海瑞金医院，一位妈妈注视着刚生产的婴儿。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年10月4日，香港，行人在旺角地区过人行道。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年11月20日，江苏南京，求职者在人才市场找工作。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
2009年8月1日，辽宁大连，市民在付家庄海滨游泳消暑。REUTERS/China Daily
2012年5月29日，新疆温宿县，小学生在操场上睡午觉。REUTERS/Stringer
2011年4月19日，江西德兴，中学生将双手聚集在地球仪附近，以纪念世界地球日。REUTERS/China Daily
2011年5月6日，重庆，一名护士握着在医院恒温箱中婴儿的小手。REUTERS/Stringer
