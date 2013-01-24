中国独生子女政策或近尾声 One-Child Policy
在去年11月召开的中共十八大上，时任中共中央总书记胡锦涛在向大会作的工作报告中删除了“维持低出生率”的内容。这令外界对中国政府或将放宽出生限制的预期升温，预计国家可能逐步允许一个家庭拥有两个孩子。(2008年8月11日，more
目前独生子女政策已对中国显现出不利影响。有数据显示，15-59岁间的中国劳动人口首次下滑。中国国家统计局局长马建堂表示，研究“适当的科学的人口政策”也很有必要。(摄于2010年7月28日，安徽合肥) REUTERS/Stmore
分析人士称，计划生育政策也是中国居民储蓄率居高不下的原因之一。独生子女常常必须赡养两位退休老人，结婚后需要赡养的人数将增至四人。这促使在职人口减少开销、存钱养老。(2013年1月9日，浙江嘉兴，一位老人怀抱孙子晒太阳。)more
计生政策还延缓了中国转变经济增长结构，促进内需的“调整”进程，而分析人士认为转变经济增长方式是确保持续增长的必要一步。(2012年11月28日，上海，一名父亲为女儿拍照。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
独生子女政策的另一个不利影响是导致性别比例失衡。(摄于2007年5月7日，江苏淮安) REUTERS/Patty Chen
但中国国家人口计生委主任王侠表示，必须长期坚持计划生育基本国策不动摇。分析人士表示，王侠的讲话未必一定反映未来政府的想法。国家计生委拒绝就此置评。(2009年10月14日，上海，小学生做早操。) REUTERS/Nir more
2012年12月3日，山西太原，一个婴儿在妇幼保健院游泳。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年12月3日，山西太原，妇幼保健院护士对婴儿进行日常检查。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年5月29日，新疆温宿县，小学生在操场上睡午觉。REUTERS/Stringer
2011年9月14日，浙江嘉兴，一名教师为幼儿园午睡的孩子盖被子。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年10月24日，上海瑞金医院，一位妈妈注视着刚生产的婴儿。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2011年10月4日，香港，行人在旺角地区过人行道。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2011年5月6日，重庆，一名护士握着在医院恒温箱中婴儿的小手。REUTERS/Stringer
2011年4月19日，江西德兴，中学生将双手聚集在地球仪附近，以纪念世界地球日。REUTERS/China Daily
2009年8月1日，辽宁大连，市民在付家庄海滨游泳消暑。REUTERS/China Daily
2008年11月20日，江苏南京，求职者在人才市场找工作。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
2007年11月2日，重庆，46对农民工新人举行集体婚礼。 REUTERS/Stringer
