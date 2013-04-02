版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二 14:13 BJT

中国城镇化消灭“城中村” 农民工无处安身 China's Urbanisation Drive

中国政府计划斥资约6万亿美元用于房屋等基础设施建设，未来十年将有约4亿民众成为城市居民，低廉拥挤的社区正在被拆除。(2013年3月26日，湖北武汉，一栋拆迁楼。). REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
但作为城镇化的主体，农民工由此失去了廉价的居所，却未获得替换性住房。(3月9日，山西太原，工人们在一处居民区的拆迁工地上施工。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
根据政府调查，中国有大约1.3亿农民工租住在“城中村”狭小且被打成各种隔断的房屋中。(3月11日，湖北武汉，一名工人行走在新住宅楼附近的建筑工地上。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
美国农村发展研究所(Landesa Rural Development Institute)北京办事处高级律师李平表示，一方面，法律不允许城中村的农民为农民工扩建房屋，另一方面，地方政府也没钱建造廉租房。(2012年10月17日，上海，一处拆迁的住宅区。) REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
根据城市规划者和学者的说法，这种承诺提供廉租房但同时消灭“城中村”的政策导致可供居住的房屋数量净减少，同时扼杀了民间租房市场。(2007年10月1日，北京，农民工在天安门广场附近休息。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2011年10月25日，上海，一名男子观看城市夜景。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2012年11月11日，上海，居民在即将拆迁的住宅区享受闲暇时光。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2013年1月18日，海南省陵水黎族自治县黎安镇大墩村，新住宅区俯瞰图。进行新村建设的黎安镇大墩村几乎成为海南省征地拆迁的样板村，村民可搬到政府征地给盖的三层别墅中。REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2012年8月1日，安徽合肥，一名工人在建筑工地的住处吃晚饭。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2009年10月1日，安徽合肥，一名农民工调整电视天线以便收看建国六十周年庆典。REUTERS/Jianan Yu

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2013年2月12日，甘肃省渭源县元古堆村，一位村民在小山坡上放羊。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2009年2月5日，北京，求职者在人才招聘市场找工作。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2009年3月5日，湖北武汉，一个大学公寓的阳台上晾晒着衣服。REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
2013年2月28日，北京，一处新建设的住宅楼。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 4月 2日 星期二
