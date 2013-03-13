中国力推城镇化 China's Urbanization
城镇化是今年中国“两会”最热的话题之一，城镇化资金来源大体包括中央和地方财政的资金，银行贷款、城投债、中央代发债、市政债，甚至资产证券化、私募股权(PE)等。(摄于2013年2月28日，北京门头沟) REUTERS/Kimore
有市场测算城镇化10年需投资40万亿元，而山西省发改委主任王赋在“两会”代表团讨论上发言则引述国家发改委宏观经济研究院的报告称，一个农业人口市民化需要10万元人民币的成本。比如说现在有2亿多农民工，那就是20多万亿。(摄more
发改委副主任张晓强在两会小组讨论间隙告诉路透，城镇化完全靠政府融资不符合实际，完全靠市场融资也不可行，应该是个多元化的(融资选择)。(摄于2012年3月6日，安徽合肥) REUTERS/Stringer
商业银行在信贷支持城镇化的力度上看法分歧，有的支持，有的观望，但对今年总体贷款增速的预计则都趋于“平稳”。(摄于2013年2月18日，江苏扬州) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在中央尚未出台明确的规划纲要，各地各部门也未制定出具体的行动准则时，放贷、发债还是吸引民间投资，都还只是“纸上谈兵”。(摄于2011年4月20日，山东诸城) REUTERS/David Gray
今年发改委报告中制定的2013年中国城镇化率目标为53.37%，较上年仅增长0.77个百分点，而过去五年的年均增长幅度为1.34个百分点。(摄于2013年2月14日，北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee
根据官方公布的数据，过去五年，中国城镇化率由45.9%提高到52.6%，转移农村人口8,463万人。城镇化率每增加一个百分点就意味着有超过1,000万的农村人口进城。(摄于2012年9月24日，河南漯河市)REUTERSmore
巴克莱的最新报告分析2013年中央预算细节和经济目标后得出这样的结论是，今年基础设施开支将温和增长，尽管新一届领导班子已将城镇化确定为中国未来几年的首要任务，但并未将相应的基础设施投资规模列入预算。(摄于2013年3月6more
2011年5月11日，内蒙古东胜，汽车在街道上行驶。 REUTERS/David Gray
2011年4月20日，山东潍坊，农民在建筑工地附近放羊。 REUTERS/David Gray
2007年12月15日，四川岳西县大营盘村。 REUTERS/Joe Chan
(2007年4月22日，贵州省龙里县，农民种植水稻。REUTERS/China Daily
