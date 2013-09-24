中国水殇 China's water crisis
A truck drives along a road near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Semore
A child stands in a field near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Septmore
Desert is seen near a farming field on the outskirts of Minqin, Gansu province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carmore
A woman works in a field near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Septemore
A woman harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Septemmore
A woman takes a break as she harvests cotton near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, more
A man works in a field near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Septembmore
Farmers remove a dead tree from a field near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansumore
A farmer drives an electric tricycle across an irrigation canal near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirmore
A vendor sits at a local market in Minqin town, Gansu province September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An irrigation canal is seen near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Semore
A general view of Hongyashan reservoir near Minqin town, Gansu province September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barmore
Visitors look at the Hongyashan water reservoir on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 20, more
An irrigation canal is seen on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlosmore
Water diverted from the Shiyang river is seen at the construction site of an artificial lake in Wuwei, Gansu pmore
A section of the Shiyang river is seen next to a coal thermoelectric plant in Wuwei, Gansu province September more
An abandoned irrigation canal is seen near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu pmore
An section of the dried up Shiyang river is seen on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 18,more
Dead trees are seen near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September more
Remains of an abandon farm stand near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu provinmore
Remains of an abandon farm stand near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu provinmore
An animal skull lies on the ground at an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minmore
Old luggage lies on the ground at an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin more
A plant root lies on the bed of the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province Sepmore
A glove lies on the ground at an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin townmore
A dry plant stump is seen an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gamore
A dry slope is seen near the Shiyang river on the outskirts of Wuwei, Gansu province September 21, 2013. REUTEmore
The sun sets on an area of desert on the outskirts of Minqin town, in Gansu province September 20, 2013. REUTEmore
下一个
全球艺人爱侣吸金榜 Highest-paid celebrity couples
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》近日公布全球艺人爱侣吸金榜，乐坛天后碧昂斯与饶舌歌手丈夫Jay-Z称霸榜单。
中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother
(Reuters) - 中国富人找美国女性代孕，这催生一个规模不大但不断增长的业务。中美两国的代孕机构正迎合中国富人希望在海外产子的需求。
老夫少妻组合 December and May
(Reuters) - 83岁的金融大亨索罗斯迎娶42岁的健康及教育顾问多美子·博尔顿。自古以来，“老夫少妻”的搭配模式无论在虚拟的文学影视作品还是现实生活中,都比“金童玉女”配更具话题吸引力。
王健林建东方影都 好莱坞众星捧场 Oriental Movie Metropolis
(Reuters) - 中国新首富王健林的万达集团投资500亿元在青岛建“东方影都”影视基地，好莱坞众明星现身奠基仪式，吸引媒体关注。
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.