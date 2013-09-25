中国水殇 China's water crisis
2013年9月19日，甘肃省民勤县，一辆卡车停靠在干涸的石羊河岸。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
甘肃省民勤县曾是一片葱郁的绿洲，现在已变为荒漠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
作为中国最为干旱的地区之一，甘肃省内目前已经有数百条河流消失。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
缺水和荒漠化已经影响了当地人的生存，而这仅仅是中国水危机的一个缩影。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
评论人士指出，除气候变化因素外，过快的工业建设和建造大型水电坝是中国当前的水危机不可忽视的因素。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
民勤县居民表示，石羊河枯竭原因是20年前上游建造一个用于灌溉农田的大型水库，切断了石羊河的水源供应。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
如今当地一万余户人家搬迁，剩下的居民每五天才有一小时供水。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
沙漠化的侵袭造成绵延几千公里的沙尘暴。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国人均水的可用量仅为世界平均水平的1/3，“水危机”严重。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
农民将一棵死树搬上三轮车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一条干涸的灌溉渠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
民勤县红崖山水库。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
甘肃省武威市，石羊河在一座燃煤热电厂前方穿过。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
石羊河附近，一名妇女在农田里劳作。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名妇女在棉田采摘棉花。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位农妇在田间劳作。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
无水的灌溉渠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
居民眺望洪崖山水库。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名妇女售卖水果。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
石羊河附近一条废弃的灌溉渠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
荒废的农田上散落一个破败不堪的皮包。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一片荒废农田上的枯树桩。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
女农民工生存纪实 China's women workforce
(Reuters) - 根据世界银行公布的数据显示，中国女性人口年龄在15岁及以上的有68%参与劳动，美国为58%，法国为51%，德国为53%。
时装周场外达人 Milan street style
(Reuters) - 2014春夏米兰时装周落幕，本组照片为您捕捉米兰街头时尚风，做当下最IN潮人。
微软推出新版Surface
(Reuters) - 微软推出速度更快、功能更强大的新版Surface平板电脑，以图改变其龙头硬件产品疲弱销售的状况，并对苹果的iPad发起更有力的挑战。
路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.