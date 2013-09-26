中国水殇 China's water crisis
2013年9月19日，甘肃省民勤县，一辆卡车停靠在干涸的石羊河岸。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
民勤县曾是一片葱郁的绿洲，现在已变为荒漠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
作为中国最为干旱的地区之一，甘肃省内目前已经有数百条河流消失。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
缺水和荒漠化已经影响了当地人的生存，而这仅仅是中国水资源危机的一个缩影。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国今年发布的全国水利普查显示，20世纪90年代以来，政府数据库里28,000条河流消失，仅剩不足23,000条河流。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
评论人士指出，除气候变化因素外，人口过剩、极力推进工业化以及大量依赖工程技术方案来灌溉作物和管理稀缺水资源是中国当前的水危机不可忽视的因素。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国政府已承诺将投入数万亿元改善水资源供应，清理河道以及保护地下水。(沙漠化的侵袭造成绵延几千公里的沙尘暴。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
但即便中国的水资源供应保持稳定，随着人口的增加，中国的人均水资源量预计将进一步下滑。目前中国人均水资源量为2,100立方米，约为全球平均水平的28%。(干涸的灌溉渠。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
民勤县居民表示，石羊河枯竭原因是20年前上游建造一个用于灌溉农田的大型水库，切断了石羊河的水源供应。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
如今当地一万余户人家搬迁，剩下的居民每五天才有一小时供水。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
农民将一棵死树搬上三轮车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一条干涸的灌溉渠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
民勤县红崖山水库。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
甘肃省武威市，石羊河在一座燃煤热电厂前方穿过。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
石羊河附近，一名妇女在农田里劳作。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名妇女在棉田采摘棉花。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位农妇在田间劳作。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
居民眺望洪崖山水库。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名妇女售卖水果。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
石羊河附近一条废弃的灌溉渠。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
荒废的农田上散落一个破败不堪的皮包。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一片荒废农田上的枯树桩。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
中国水殇 China's water crisis
(Reuters) - 作为中国最为干旱的地区之一，甘肃省内目前已经有数百条河流消失，缺水和荒漠化已经影响了当地人的生存，而这仅仅是中国水危机的一个缩影。
女农民工生存纪实 China's women workforce
(Reuters) - 根据世界银行公布的数据显示，中国女性人口年龄在15岁及以上的有68%参与劳动，美国为58%，法国为51%，德国为53%。
时装周场外达人 Milan street style
(Reuters) - 2014春夏米兰时装周落幕，本组照片为您捕捉米兰街头时尚风，做当下最IN潮人。
微软推出新版Surface
(Reuters) - 微软推出速度更快、功能更强大的新版Surface平板电脑，以图改变其龙头硬件产品疲弱销售的状况，并对苹果的iPad发起更有力的挑战。
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.