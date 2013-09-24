女农民工生存纪实 China's women workforce
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, shields her face from dust during a shift at a residmore
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, is seen after a shift at a residential construction more
Migrant construction workers work on scaffoldings during their shifts at a residential construction site in Shmore
A female migrant construction worker walks towards her dormitory after a shift at a residential construction smore
Wei Shuqun, a 43-year-old female migrant construction worker, works during a shift at a residential constructimore
Female migrant construction workers pull a cart during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghai more
Migrant construction workers move steel bars during their shifts at a residential construction site in Shanghamore
Female migrant construction workers collect garbage onto a cart as they work on a shift at a residential constmore
Zuo Xiaohong, 45-year-old female migrant construction worker closes the door of an elevator during a shift at more
A female migrant construction worker takes a break during a shift at a residential construction site in Shanghmore
Ou Mei, a 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, looks at a mirror inside her dormitory after a shiftmore
Dirty shoes belonging to migrant construction workers are placed outside a dormitory near a residential constrmore
A female migrant construction worker washes her clothes after a shift at a residential construction site in Shmore
Zuo Xiaohong (2nd L), a 41-year-old female migrant construction worker, washes her hair outside her dormitory more
Zou Yunli (L), a 38-year-old female migrant construction worker ,washes her feet after a shift at a residentiamore
Ou Mei, 45-year-old female migrant construction worker, washes her hair outside her dormitory after a shift atmore
Migrant construction workers relax in the evening breeze outside their dormitories after a shift at a residentmore
Female migrant construction workers play cards at their dormitories after a shift at a residential constructiomore
Wei Shuqun, a 43-year-old female migrant construction worker, and her husband, a fellow migrant construction wmore
Migrant construction workers eat a meal at their dormitory after a shift at a residential construction site inmore
Migrant construction workers relax in the evening breeze outside their dormitories after a shift at a residentmore
Migrant construction workers gamble with cards after a shift at a construction site in Shanghai August 12, 201more
Migrant construction workers drink beer during a meal inside their dormitory after a shift at a residential comore
Female migrant construction workers walk towards their dormitories after a shift at a residential constructionmore
A migrant construction worker smokes a cigarette as he lies down on his bed inside his dormitory near a residemore
A female migrant construction worker walks with her child after fetching water near their dormitories near a rmore
Migrant construction workers watch an open air movie near their dormitories after a shift at a residential conmore
Migrant construction workers look at goods sold by peddlers on a small street outside their dormitories near amore
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shangmore
