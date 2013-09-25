女农民工生存纪实 China's women workforce
根据世界银行公布的数据显示，中国女性人口年龄在15岁及以上的有68%参与劳动，美国为58%，法国为51%，德国为53%。(摄于2013年7月16日，上海，一名45岁的农民工在工地干活。) REUTERS/Aly Song
中国数以百万计从农村到城市的外来务工人员中，约有三分之一是女性。(摄于8月12日) REUTERS/Aly Song
根据2010年发表的一篇学术论文显示，同样的工作强度，女性农民工只能赚取男性三分之一的报酬。 REUTERS/Aly Song
农民工在中国社会被称为“弱势群体”，而女性农民工则被称为“弱势群体中的弱势群体”。(摄于7月2日) REUTERS/Aly Song
据报道，女性农民工在经期、哺乳期等没有减轻劳动强度，也难以享受产假待遇。(摄于8月6日) REUTERS/Aly Song
一些女性农民工与丈夫和孩子分离，同时承担着身份和精神歧视。(摄于7月17日) REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，女性农民工在工地拉车。 REUTERS/Aly Song
Migrant construction workers move steel bars during their shifts at a residential construction site in Shanghamore
7月17日，一名45岁的农民工关闭工地电梯的防护网。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，一名女农民工在工地小憩。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，一名女农民工在工地宿舍内照镜子。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月15日，工地宿舍门口摆放的脏鞋子。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，一名女农民工在工地洗衣服。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月16日，一名41岁的女农民工在宿舍外洗头。REUTERS/Aly Song
7月16日，一名38岁的女农民工(左)在水池里洗脚。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月6日，在工地宿舍外，一名女农民工洗头发。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，工地宿舍外，农民工们在傍晚聊天放松。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，几名女农民工在宿舍打牌消遣。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月17日，一名43岁的女农民工与同在工地打工的丈夫在宿舍里吃饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，几名农民工在宿舍吃饭。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，放工后，农民工们在宿舍外纳凉。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，农民工玩牌消遣。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月2日，几名农民工在宿舍内喝酒。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月15日，一个农民工躺在宿舍床上抽烟。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，一名女农民工带着孩子打水。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月15日，农民工们在工地看露天电影。 REUTERS/Aly Song
7月2日，建筑工地宿舍附近的夜市。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月12日，建筑工地内的农民工宿舍。 REUTERS/Aly Song
