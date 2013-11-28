中国大陆最佳商业城市榜 Chinese Best Business Cities 2013
11月27日，福布斯中文版发布2013年中国大陆最佳商业城市排行榜。广州位列榜首，较去年上升3名，人才指数：0.9444；城市规模指数：0.9838；消费力指数：0.8298。 REUTERS/Joe Tan
深圳位列第二，人才指数：0.6795；城市规模指数：0.9756；消费力指数：0.9123。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
去年位列第一的上海今年滑落至第三名，人才指数：0.953；城市规模指数：1；消费力指数：0.8596。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第4名：南京。人才指数：1；城市规模指数：0.9087；消费力指数：0.8333。REUTERS/Sean Yong
第5名：无锡，名次与去年持平。人才指数：0.665；城市规模指数：0.9017；消费力指数：0.7702。REUTERS/China Newsphoto
第6名：杭州。人才指数：0.9085；城市规模指数：0.9366；消费力指数：0.814。 REUTERS/Lang Lang
第7名：北京。人才指数：0.9829；城市规模指数：0.993；消费力指数：0.793。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
第8名：宁波。人才指数：0.6812；城市规模指数：0.8878；消费力指数：0.8123。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第9名：苏州。人才指数：0.7427；城市规模指数：0.9594；消费力指数：0.8667。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
第10名：佛山。人才指数：0.4778；城市规模指数：0.8956；消费力指数：0.7316。 REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
第11名：青岛。人才指数：0.8103；城市规模指数：0.9091；消费力指数：0.707。 REUTERS/Nir Elias
第12名：成都。人才指数：0.8547；城市规模指数：0.947；消费力指数：0.5561。 REUTERS/Stringer
第13名：常州。人才指数：0.6368；城市规模指数：0.7242；消费力指数：0.7368。 REUTERS/China Newsphoto
第14名：大连。人才指数：0.8299；城市规模指数：0.8646；消费力指数：0.6228。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
第15名：天津。人才指数：0.8932；城市规模指数：0.9675；消费力指数：0.5684。 REUTERS/Michael Martina
第16名：重庆。人才指数：0.7453；城市规模指数：0.9598；消费力指数：0.2982。 REUTERS/Stringer
第17名：武汉。人才指数：0.9983；城市规模指数：0.9219；消费力指数：0.5789。 REUTERS/Stringer
第19名：烟台。人才指数：0.6385；城市规模指数：0.8275；消费力指数：0.6246。 REUTERS/Stringer
第20名：沈阳。人才指数：0.9009；城市规模指数：0.8615；消费力指数：0.5105。 REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Xbox One巅峰对决PS4 Xbox One Versus PS4
(Reuters) -
比特币突破1170美元 Bitcoin on the Rise
(Reuters) - 继27日比特币价格突破1000美元关口之后，28日已达1170美元，其价格迫近1盎司黄金。
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
生育新方式：水中分娩 Born in water
(Reuters) -
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.