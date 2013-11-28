版本:
中国
中国大陆最佳商业城市榜 Chinese Best Business Cities 2013

11月27日，福布斯中文版发布2013年中国大陆最佳商业城市排行榜。广州位列榜首，较去年上升3名，人才指数：0.9444；城市规模指数：0.9838；消费力指数：0.8298。 REUTERS/Joe Tan

深圳位列第二，人才指数：0.6795；城市规模指数：0.9756；消费力指数：0.9123。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

去年位列第一的上海今年滑落至第三名，人才指数：0.953；城市规模指数：1；消费力指数：0.8596。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

第4名：南京。人才指数：1；城市规模指数：0.9087；消费力指数：0.8333。REUTERS/Sean Yong

第5名：无锡，名次与去年持平。人才指数：0.665；城市规模指数：0.9017；消费力指数：0.7702。REUTERS/China Newsphoto

第6名：杭州。人才指数：0.9085；城市规模指数：0.9366；消费力指数：0.814。 REUTERS/Lang Lang

第7名：北京。人才指数：0.9829；城市规模指数：0.993；消费力指数：0.793。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

第8名：宁波。人才指数：0.6812；城市规模指数：0.8878；消费力指数：0.8123。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

第9名：苏州。人才指数：0.7427；城市规模指数：0.9594；消费力指数：0.8667。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

第10名：佛山。人才指数：0.4778；城市规模指数：0.8956；消费力指数：0.7316。 REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

第11名：青岛。人才指数：0.8103；城市规模指数：0.9091；消费力指数：0.707。 REUTERS/Nir Elias

第12名：成都。人才指数：0.8547；城市规模指数：0.947；消费力指数：0.5561。 REUTERS/Stringer

第13名：常州。人才指数：0.6368；城市规模指数：0.7242；消费力指数：0.7368。 REUTERS/China Newsphoto

第14名：大连。人才指数：0.8299；城市规模指数：0.8646；消费力指数：0.6228。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen

第15名：天津。人才指数：0.8932；城市规模指数：0.9675；消费力指数：0.5684。 REUTERS/Michael Martina

第16名：重庆。人才指数：0.7453；城市规模指数：0.9598；消费力指数：0.2982。 REUTERS/Stringer

第17名：武汉。人才指数：0.9983；城市规模指数：0.9219；消费力指数：0.5789。 REUTERS/Stringer

第19名：烟台。人才指数：0.6385；城市规模指数：0.8275；消费力指数：0.6246。 REUTERS/Stringer

第20名：沈阳。人才指数：0.9009；城市规模指数：0.8615；消费力指数：0.5105。 REUTERS/Stringer

