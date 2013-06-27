中国企业家驰骋海外 Investing Abroad
越来越多的中国企业家走出国门，投资海外大型项目。中国商人王靖因计划承建尼加拉瓜运河，近日成为媒体焦点。(2013年6月21日，香港举行海外房地产推介会。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港尼加拉瓜运河开发投资有限公司(HKND)与尼加拉瓜政府达成了尼加拉瓜运河排他性商业协议。根据协议，HKND集团拥有独家规划、设计及运营并管理尼加拉瓜运河和其他潜在项目的权益。项目的整体投资将达400亿美元，将挑战巴拿more
HKND董事长王靖强调项目透明，否认自己有任何特殊家庭背景，并预计当运河全线通航后，每年运输收入将达到55亿美元。根据协议，该运河计划建设时间五年，但并未无逾期罚款规定。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
中国地产开发商--总部基地(ABP)已与伦敦方面签署协议，将把伦敦城市机场附近的一个废弃地块打造成伦敦第三处金融区，主要面向中资企业。(摄于2013年5月29日，伦敦皇家阿尔伯特船坞)REUTERS/Luke MacGrmore
该地块面积35英亩，位于皇家阿尔伯特船坞，目前主要是一些废弃的仓库和船坞，总部基地将联手英国开发商Stanhope，将其打造成商业区。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
总部基地董事长许为平(左二)行走在皇家阿尔伯特船坞的废弃地块上。这是总部基地在中国以外的首个项目。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
中国大连万达将斥资16亿美元收购英国游艇制造商Sunseeker及开发一家伦敦高级酒店，这将是中国企业入主全球豪华品牌趋势的最新案例。 REUTERS/David Gray
大连万达表示，已同意以3.20亿英镑买下Sunseeker的91.8%股权，并且将投资7亿英镑，兴建一座俯瞰伦敦泰晤士河、160间房的豪华酒店及公寓综合大楼。(万达董事长王健林2012年12月3日接受路透采访。) REUmore
大连万达2012年以26亿美元买下美国连锁戏院AMC。 REUTERS/David Gray
北京中坤投资集团董事长黄怒波计划租赁冰岛东北部一个300平方公里农场中70%的土地，欲在此建造一座高尔夫球场、宾馆和户外休闲区，这在冰岛引发很大争议。 REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
黄怒波在冰岛投资的计划因众多因素被一再搁置。很多评论人士称，由于冰岛在北极地带的战略位置，这一计划引发对地区安全的担忧。(摄于2013年2月13日，冰岛) REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
