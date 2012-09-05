正在消失的中国散户大厅 Chinese Investors in Stock Market
中国的证券公司为节省租金正缩减散户大厅数量，并将部分散户大厅改造成专供富人和对冲基金客户交易的场所。(摄于2012年7月30日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
中国证监会今年早些时候公布的草案明确鼓励证券公司在新设证券营业部计划中不提供现场交易服务。(摄于2012年6月8日，上海) REUTERS/Aly Song
国信证券分析师田亮称，现如今，90%的客户进行网上交易，因此没必要在营业部设置一个需配备昂贵IT系统和额外员工的交易大厅。这会影响到那些退了休的老年人，但他们不是核心客户。(摄于2011年11月10日，上海) REUTEmore
像这种散户大厅曾经是中国散户投资者唯一进行股票交易的地方，中国政府甚至发布规定，要求证券公司将这些交易大厅弄得舒适点。对于中国第一代股票投资者而言，散户大厅依然是交易首选。(摄于2011年12月19日，安徽合肥) REUmore
2011年8月8日，湖北武汉，股民在证交所观看电子显示屏。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年12月1日，安徽合肥，一名股民在证交所吃饭。 REUTERS/Stringer
2010年5月17日，安徽合肥，股民在证交所打牌。 REUTERS/Stringer
2010年4月12日，安徽合肥，股民在证交所查看股市行情。 REUTERS/Stringer
2009年8月21日，江苏南京，一名股民在证交所睡觉。REUTERS/Sean Yong
2008年12月7日，北京，两名股民在证交所吃午饭。 REUTERS/David Gray
下一个
24小时时事新闻(9月5日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
德国IFA展会探索 IFA Consumer Electronics Fair
(Reuters) - 德国柏林国际消费类电子展览会(IFA)于北京时间8月31日至9月5日举行，本届展会展商阵容强大，预计将会有超过3,000家厂商参展，几乎覆盖了所有国际知名品牌。
低生育率或成新加坡经济不能承受之轻 Singapore Economic 2012
(Reuters) -在美国中央情报局的《世界概况》报告中指出，新加坡的生育率在报告包括的222个国家中垫底。过去25年来，新加坡政府不断充当月老并鼓励生育，目前官方抑制生育率下滑的劲头已有些松懈，这对这个富裕的城市国家或产生深远影响。
日本性感机器人餐厅 Robot Restaurant in Japan
(Reuters) -日本东京新宿歌舞伎町有一家“机器人”主题餐厅，为吸引消费者，打造了几名“性感女郎机器人”。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.