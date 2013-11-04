中国房价飞涨 Chinese property market
中国指数研究院公布数据显示，10月百城新建住宅均价连续17个月环比上升，环比及同比升幅均较上月扩大。(10月20日，北京，一名男子在河边钓鱼。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
房地产市场延续“金九”热度，供需两旺，热点城市房价上涨尤为明显，拉动整体房价升幅。(10月21日，北京一处商务区。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
报告称，10月全国100个城市新建住宅均价格环比上涨1.24%，涨幅较上月扩大0.17个百分点;同比连续第11个月上涨，涨幅比上月扩大1.21个百分点至10.69%。(10月19日，安徽合肥，建筑工人在拆迁现场工作。) more
北京、上海等10大城市住宅均价环比上涨1.95%，同比升15.69%，均较前月扩大。(8月29日，俯瞰北京住宅区。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
数据显示，与9月相比，10月价格环比下跌的城市个数增加3个，其中跌幅在1%以上的有12个，较上月增加6个。(10月17日，北京一处在建的商业大厦。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
环比上涨的城市比上月减少4个，其中涨幅在1%以上的有29个，较上月减少5个。(8月29日，北京，一名员工从银泰中心阳台眺望日出。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
具体城市方面，北京在10月出台“京七条”着力增加中低价位商品住房供应，当地市场预期有所变化，房价环比涨幅缩小至2.56%。(9月5日，北京，地产中介公司的广告展示墙。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中指院表示，在11月9日至12日召开的十八届三中全会上，新型城镇化、土地制度、房产税等长效机制建设将取得突破，中国房地产业环境将逐步发生变化。(9月24日，上海外滩。) REUTERS/Aly Song
10月23日，北京，一名地产中介在街头展示房源广告。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
