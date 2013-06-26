美国哪里生活费最高？ Life in U.S. Most Expensive
美国商务部公布的数据显示，夏威夷州、纽约州和哥伦比亚特区的生活成本最高。(摄于2013年5月13日，纽约)REUTERS/Jason Reed
根据报告，2011年，夏威夷居民生活成本为美国全国平均成本的116%。(摄于2011年11月9日，夏威夷) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
当地生活成本高企的原因是房租和服务价格较高。美国统计局的数据显示，2011年，夏威夷的房租中值为每月1,308美元，为美国各州最高。(摄于2011年11月9日，夏威夷) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
2011年，纽约居民生活成本为全国平均成本的114.3%。(摄于2013年6月21日，纽约时代广场) REUTERS/Eric Thayer
华盛顿居民生活成本为全国平均成本的114.2%。(摄于2013年5月28日，华盛顿) REUTERS/Larry Downing
美国商务部数据显示，南达科他、北达科他和密西西比三个州的生活成本最低。(摄于2013年3月14日，北达科他州) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
美国商务部数据显示，南达科他居民2011年的生活成本为国家平均成本的87%。(摄于2012年11月19日，南达科他州) REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
北达科他和密西西比生活成本为国家平均成本的88.7%。(摄于2012年8月31日，密西西比州)REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
这些数据为雏形，美国商务部未来可能改变统计的方法，数据也仅仅统计到2011年。(摄于2013年6月12日，美国纽约) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
