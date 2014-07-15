愤怒的阿根廷 Clashes in Argentina
巴西世界杯决赛在里约热内卢马拉卡纳球场战罢，阿根廷在加时赛中遭德国绝杀，与大力神杯失之交臂。 (7月14日，一个男孩在阿根廷足球协会外。)REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
7月13日晚，阿根廷首都布宜诺斯艾利斯，数千名球迷聚集在奥贝里斯克区观看世界杯决赛直播。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
在阿根廷队败北后，球迷聚集地发生了严重的暴力骚乱。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
有数名阿根廷球迷爬上一辆阿根廷TN电视台的录像车，并损坏了录像车的天线，迫使车内的众多记者从车里逃出。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
愤怒的球迷们向警卫人员抛掷石子，球迷之间也不断发生互殴。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
警方为控制局面，使用催泪瓦斯驱散闹事者。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
警方逮捕一名闹事者。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
当晚有40名闹事者被捕，8名警员受伤。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
被拘捕的闹事者匍匐在地。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
一些餐厅被闹事者砸毁。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
毁于骚乱的餐厅玻璃。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
7月14日，阿根廷队员乘机回国，尽管没能如愿捧杯，但队员依然受到成千上万球迷的热烈欢迎。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
阿根廷队在时隔24年后重新打进世界杯决赛，尽管没能夺冠，但本国球迷还是为球队感到骄傲。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
阿根廷总统克里斯蒂娜接见梅西等人，她在和阿根廷成员拥抱后表示，你们在世界杯上展现了足够的勇气、激情以及一切可以让球队赢球的东西。 REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout via Reumore
克里斯蒂娜与获得金球奖的梅西拥抱。 REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout via Reuters
