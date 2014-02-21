乌克兰暴力冲突升级 死伤惨烈 Clashes in Kiev
2014年2月20日，乌克兰遭遇自前苏联解体以来最血腥的一天，警方与示威者在基辅市中心发生枪战，死伤惨烈。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
乌克兰抗议者向防爆警察投掷汽油弹和石块，迫使防爆警察离开基辅独立广场。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月19日总统亚努科维奇称与反对派领导人达成“休战”，但休战仅几个小时后，新一轮抗议示威再度开始。(一名抗议者搬运油桶。) REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
乌克兰总统亚努科维奇对欧洲联盟特使表示，他愿意在今年提早举行乌克兰大选，以解决与反对派的激烈对立局面。 REUTERS/Maks Levin
去年11月，乌克兰政府宣布，暂停与欧盟签署联系国协定，同时将加强与俄罗斯等其他独联体国家的经贸关系，从而引发大规模示威，进而演变为政治危机。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2月20日，抗议者在冲突中利用盾牌掩护自己。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名抗议者在冲突中使用步枪。 REUTERS/Maks Levin
抗议者制作汽油弹。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
抗议者搬运装有石块的袋子去堆成障碍。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
示威者转运一名伤者。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
示威者救助一名受伤的男子。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
一名女子打电话时哭泣。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
一名牧师为伤者祈祷。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
人们在死者遗体旁祈祷。 REUTERS/Stringer
一名牧师为死亡的抗议者祈祷。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
抗议者的遗体摆放在人行道上。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2月19日，一名抗议者使用木板掩护自己。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
2月19日，抗议者使用制作的大弹弓弹射警察。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2月18日，一名抗议者使用手枪。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
2月19日，抗议者救助一名伤者。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
2月18日，抗议者向警察投掷的汽油弹起火。REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
2月18日，一名女子背部受伤。 REUTERS/Vlad Sodel
2月18日，防暴警察站在伤者附近。 REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
2月18日，防暴警察袭击抗议者。REUTERS/Maks Levin
2月18日，防暴警察使用盾牌掩护自己。REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
