“小丑医生”走进上海的儿童医院 Clown Doctor in China
2014年11月5日，来自以色列的两名“小丑医生”走进复旦大学附属儿科医院，运用魔术、表演、道具等为患儿带来神奇的“小丑治疗”。REUTERS/Aly Song
“小丑医生”在以色列、澳大利亚、美国、加拿大以及欧洲已是一个严肃且专业的职业。作为医学领域里替代疗法的一个分支，医疗小丑通过爱与幽默的力量，改善住院病人治疗期间的总体状况，帮助患者克服焦虑感、挫折感。REUTERS/Almore
据进程，这两位专业的“小丑医生”受以色列驻上海总领事馆邀请，专程来沪工作一周，与上海三家儿童医院交流分享有关“艺术与心理治疗”的经验。REUTERS/Aly Song
据了解，这两位以色列“医疗小丑”，都有舞台表演和医学的教育背景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
“小丑医生”表演检查患儿打针情况。REUTERS/Aly Song
“小丑医生”在表演。REUTERS/Aly Song
“小丑医生”逗乐患儿。REUTERS/Aly Song
“小丑医生”向一名警察敬礼。REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
本周中国区精选（10月31日-11月7日） China Weekly
聚焦10月31日至11月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
走进维珍银河太空船建造基地 Virgin Space Port
“太空船2号”坠毁事故发生后，维珍银河近日发表声明，宣布第二艘“太空船2号”正在建造，目前已完成65%，有望于2015年进行试飞。
盘点奇葩投票点 Strange places to vote
11月4日，美国迎来中期选举投票日，民众在泳池、餐厅、理发店、骨灰堂内的投票点投票。
福布斯权力人物榜 普京再胜奥巴马 Powerful people
2014年《福布斯》杂志世界最具权力人物排行榜揭晓，俄罗斯总统普京再度荣登权力榜榜首，美国总统奥巴马和中国国家主席习近平分列第二、三位。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.