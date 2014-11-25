全球10大最具影响力首席营销官 CMO 2014
苹果公司全球市场营销高级副总裁菲尔·席勒连续三年登上福布斯和Appinions联合编制的全球最具影响力首席营销官榜单的榜首位置。REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
第二名：美国经典品牌拉夫•劳伦(Ralph Lauren)广告、营销及企业传播执行副总裁大卫·劳伦(右)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第三名： 通用汽车公司旗下雪佛兰品牌全球首席营销官蒂姆·马奥尼(Tim Mahoney)。(图为位于美国底特律的一家雪佛兰4S店标志牌。) REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
第四名：福特汽车公司全球市场营销、销售和服务执行副总裁吉姆·法利(Jim Farley)。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第五名：孩之宝公司(Hasbro)全球首席营销官约翰•弗拉斯科蒂(John Frascotti)。(图为孩之宝在圣迭戈国际动漫展上的展示位。) REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
第六名：投资银行摩根大通(JP Morgan Chase)首席营销官克里斯汀·勒姆考(Kristin Lemkau)。(图为摩根大通在英国伦敦金丝雀码头的办公室。) REUTERS/Neil Hall
第七名：耐克公司的首席营销官特雷弗·爱德华兹(Trevor Edwards)。(图为位于美国圣莫妮卡的耐克专卖店售卖的一件衣服。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第八名：通用电气公司(General Electric)高级副总裁兼首席营销官贝丝·康斯托克(Beth Comstock)。(图为美国绍姆堡的一家商店售卖的通用电气家电。) REUTERS/Jim Young
第九名：Gap公司全球首席营销官塞斯·法布曼(Seth Farbman)。(图为美国布鲁姆菲尔德的一家Gap专卖店。) REUTERS/Rick Wilking
第十名：沃尔沃汽车集团市场营销、销售和客户服务高级副总裁阿兰·维瑟(Alain Visser)。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
