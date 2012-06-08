又是一年高考时 College Exams in China 2012
2012年普通高等学校招生考试6月7日起举行，有915万考生走入全国31万个高考考场。由于适龄人口下降等原因，高考报名人数已连续第四年下降。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月7日，安徽淮北，一名监考人员将交通警示牌放到高考考场外面。 REUTERS/Stringer
根据中国教育部公布的消息,2012年全国普通高校招生报名总数为915万名,比去年减少2%;全国安排普通高校招生计划685万名。（6月2日，安徽合肥，一名高考生在教室内休息。） REUTERS/Stringer
教育部有关负责人表示，今年高考共设立7300个考点，31万个考场，共有16个省份继续实行自主命题。（6月7日，上海，一名考生走出考场。） REUTERS/Carlos Barria
上海一中，考生家长在考点外焦急等候。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名考生微笑着走出考场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
家长等待考生走出考场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月7日，四川遂宁，监考人员通过监控屏幕查看高考考场情况。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月6日，上海，一名考生在考点附近的酒店内复习。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月3日，上海，一名考生复习。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月7日，江苏南京，家长们迎接走出考场的孩子。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
家长在考场外等待。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
6月2日，安徽合肥，家长到学校为复习的考生们送饭。 REUTERS/Stringer
合肥考生备战高考。 REUTERS/Stringer
安徽合肥，考生们在教室内复习。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月28日，江苏南京，高考生们参加誓师大会。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
