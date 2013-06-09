又是一年高考时 College Exams 2013
2013年高考于6月7日至8日举行，全国有912万考生走入考场，比去年减少3万人，考报名人数已连续第五年下降。(2013年6月8日，安徽合肥，家长在考场外等待。) REUTERS/Stringer
今年全国31个省、市、区的所有考点均建成了标准化考场。(摄于6月7日，上海) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月7日，上海，家长在考场外面等待。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
上海一处高考考点。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名学生在科目考试结束后离开考场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一位家长为参加考试的孩子撑伞。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
云南昆明，一位家长在考场外祈祷。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
安徽合肥，考生在科目考试结束后离开考场。REUTERS/Stringer
安徽合肥，一位家长在考场外张望。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年6月7日，上海，一名高考生微笑着走出考场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月7日，安徽淮北，一名监考人员将交通警示牌放到高考考场外面。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月7日，四川遂宁，监考人员通过监控屏幕查看高考考场情况。 REUTERS/Stringer
2011年6月7日，安徽合肥，一名保安人员在考点学校内站岗。REUTERS/Stringer
6月8日，上海，家长在考场外等候考生。REUTERS/Aly Song
两名学生在考试前复习内容。 REUTERS/Aly Song
2010年6月6日，江苏南京，一位考生高考前在庙里焚香祈祷。 REUTERS/Sean Yong
2009年6月7日，辽宁沈阳，考生在进入考场时接受检查。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
“习奥会”拉开帷幕 Xi jinping and Obama
(Reuters) -当地时间6月7日下午，中国国家主席习近平同美国总统奥巴马在美国加利福尼亚州安纳伯格庄园开始举行中美元首会晤，就中美关系及共同关心的重大国际和地区问题广泛深入交换意见。
世界运动员吸金榜 High-paidest Athletes
(Reuters) -权威财经媒体《福布斯》公布了最新一期全球运动员收入榜，过去一年的收入高达7,810万美元的高尔夫球巨星老虎伍兹重夺榜首位置。
本周中国区精选(5月31日-6月7日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦5月31日至6月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
普京夫妇宣布离婚 Putin & Lyudmila split
(Reuters) - 俄罗斯总统普京和妻子柳德米拉周四称，两人长达30年的婚姻已结束，这证实了长期以来外界对两人已分开的猜测。
