纽约动漫大会“妖魔”齐登场 Comic Con NY
为期四天的2014纽约动漫展在雅各布·贾维茨会展中心举行，成为了全球动漫迷欢聚的盛会。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
纽约动漫展2006年首次亮相，如今已是第九届举办，众多参与者装扮成经典动漫人物穿梭在人群中，为展会增添许多传奇色彩。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vocaloid 2语音合成引擎为基础开发贩售的虚拟女性歌手软件角色主唱系列的第三作--巡音流歌。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
游戏《寂静岭2》中的护士。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
性感战士。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
《星球大战》中的机器人R2D2。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
猫女经典打扮。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
《蝙蝠侠2：黑暗骑士》中的邪恶小丑。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
《蝙蝠侠》中的大反派贝恩(Bane)。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
超现代人类。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
性感猫女。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
《钢铁侠2》中的大反派“鞭锁”(Whiplash)。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
《 初音未来》中的人物。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
大号萝莉。 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
虚拟女性歌手巡音流歌。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
本周中国区精选(10月3日-7日) China Weekly
聚焦10月3日至7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
港府取消与“占中”代表对话 HK Protest
香港政府决定取消原定周五与“占中”代表展开的对话，此后香港学生领袖敦促更多人加入示威队伍。
“血月”奇观 Blood Moon
2014年10月8日，亚洲和美洲地区出现名为“血月”的月全食现象，民众争相观赏。
24小时时事新闻(10月10日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.