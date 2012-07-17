京郊军事酒吧 Communist bunker bar
北京市门头沟区妙峰山镇水峪嘴村有一个军事主题酒吧，是利用原林彪工事的防空洞改造而成的，投资近90万，其军事氛围对于游客来说有着独特的魅力。(摄于2012年7月16日) REUTERS/David Gray
酒吧建筑面积575平方米，包括军事五项挑战区、沙盘模拟战役讨论区、经典战争街机游戏区、虚拟战争场景、现代军事展区等，其中现代军事展区从革命战争、抗日战争、解放战争、建国开发、军备发展五大主题区向游客展示中国陆军、空军、海more
洞口有一个飞机模型，入口为飞机舱门。 REUTERS/David Gray
酒吧入口处顶部装饰着中国共产党党徽图案。 REUTERS/David Gray
山洞入口处的一个模拟机舱。 REUTERS/David Gray
一个餐桌两旁放着沙袋和头盔。REUTERS/David Gray
餐桌座椅是弹药箱，墙上贴着毛主席像，旁边陈列着冲锋枪模型。REUTERS/David Gray
墙上悬挂着毛主席海报和防毒面具。 REUTERS/David Gray
一个模拟军事指挥间，里面装饰着地图和沙盘。 REUTERS/David Gray
独具特色的军事桌椅。 REUTERS/David Gray
还有桌椅是机翼造型，上面笼罩着降落伞。 REUTERS/David Gray
用废旧炮弹和地雷制成的凳子。 REUTERS/David Gray
废旧炸弹制成的灯泡。 REUTERS/David Gray
箱子上面放着弹药。REUTERS/David Gray
手榴弹。 REUTERS/David Gray
