瑞士获评最具竞争力经济体 Competitiveness Rankings 2012
世界经济论坛(WEF)在其年度调查中称，瑞士连续第四年被评为全球最具竞争力经济体，主要是由于在创新、劳动力市场效率和有效的公共机构等领域的抢眼表现。(摄于2012年8月23日，瑞士艾恩西德伦) REUTERS/Arnd more
新加坡与去年一样排名第二。世界经济论坛这份研究通过考察根据官方数据源制定的113个指标和对1.5万名企业高管的调查对144个国家进行排名。(摄于2012年8月30日，新加坡) REUTERS/Tim Chong
第三名：芬兰。据世界经济论坛的报告，欧洲经济南北分化，竞争力排名前十的国家中有六个来自欧洲，但南欧几个国家排名就靠后许多。(摄于2012年6月14日，芬兰埃斯波) REUTERS/Kimmo Mantyla/Lehtikmore
第四名：瑞典。(摄于2008年11月12日，瑞典马尔默市) REUTERS/Drago Prvulovic/Scanpix
第五名：荷兰。(摄于2012年4月24日，荷兰海牙) REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
第六名：德国。(摄于2012年8月21日，德国法兰克福) REUTERS/Alex Domanski
美国从第五名下滑至第七名，由于政治和经济问题导致美国全球创新大国地位被削弱。(摄于2012年9月12日，美国纽约)REUTERS/Andrew Burton
第八名：英国。同欧洲其他经济体相比，英国的劳动力效率较高，具有创新理念的成熟企业文化，但不景气的宏观经济环境影响了其在全球的竞争力。(摄于2012年8月21日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
第九名：中国香港。报告指出，香港科技普及、基建、商品及劳工市场的效率均表现理想。此外，金融市场发展亦是香港优势所在，同时香港具有高效率、可信及稳定的银行体系。报告建议，若香港希望进一步加强竞争力，有需要进一步改善高等教育more
第十名：日本。(摄于2012年6月26日，东京) REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
中国大陆排名从去年第26位下滑至第29位。中国依然是金砖集团中排名最靠前，虽然名次有所下滑但依然要比印度领先30位。(摄于2012年9月2日，上海) REUTER/Aly Song
