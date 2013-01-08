版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 15:13 BJT

聚焦美国枪展 Connecticut gun show

2013年1月5日，距美国桑迪·胡克小学64公里处的斯坦福举行“东岸精密武器展会”，为期两天，吸引数百人参展。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年1月5日，距美国桑迪·胡克小学64公里处的斯坦福举行“东岸精密武器展会”，为期两天，吸引数百人参展。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
2013年1月5日，距美国桑迪·胡克小学64公里处的斯坦福举行“东岸精密武器展会”，为期两天，吸引数百人参展。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 15
美国去年12月康涅狄格州桑迪·胡克小学发生枪击案，美国许多枪展在外界巨大压力下取消，但斯坦福照常举行枪展引起一些民众的抗议。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

美国去年12月康涅狄格州桑迪·胡克小学发生枪击案，美国许多枪展在外界巨大压力下取消，但斯坦福照常举行枪展引起一些民众的抗议。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
美国去年12月康涅狄格州桑迪·胡克小学发生枪击案，美国许多枪展在外界巨大压力下取消，但斯坦福照常举行枪展引起一些民众的抗议。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 15
这是在桑迪·胡克小学枪击案发生后，第一个在康涅狄格州举行的武器展。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

这是在桑迪·胡克小学枪击案发生后，第一个在康涅狄格州举行的武器展。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
这是在桑迪·胡克小学枪击案发生后，第一个在康涅狄格州举行的武器展。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 15
其中一些人对于展会没有太多现代武器感到失望。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

其中一些人对于展会没有太多现代武器感到失望。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
其中一些人对于展会没有太多现代武器感到失望。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 15
一名古董枪收集者浏览文件。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名古董枪收集者浏览文件。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
一名古董枪收集者浏览文件。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 15
售卖的散弹枪。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

售卖的散弹枪。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
售卖的散弹枪。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 15
一名男子展示古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名男子展示古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
一名男子展示古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 15
一排散弹枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一排散弹枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
一排散弹枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 15
陈列的古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

陈列的古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
陈列的古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 15
一把古董枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一把古董枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
一把古董枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 15
枪展上的警告语。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

枪展上的警告语。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
枪展上的警告语。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 15
人们在枪展外面举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

人们在枪展外面举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
人们在枪展外面举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 15
一名抗议者拿着抗议标语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名抗议者拿着抗议标语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
一名抗议者拿着抗议标语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 15
写有“禁止自动武器”的抗议语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

写有“禁止自动武器”的抗议语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
写有“禁止自动武器”的抗议语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 15
一名男子在举行枪展的酒店外面参加抗议活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

一名男子在举行枪展的酒店外面参加抗议活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 1月 8日 星期二
一名男子在举行枪展的酒店外面参加抗议活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
十大养老天堂 Countries to Retire 2013

十大养老天堂 Countries to Retire 2013

下一个

十大养老天堂 Countries to Retire 2013

十大养老天堂 Countries to Retire 2013

(Reuters) - 美国《国际生活》网站公布2013年度北美退休者最喜爱的移居国排行榜，厄瓜多尔以生活成本低、气候温和及房价便宜等优势，连续第五年荣登榜首。

2013年 1月 8日
24小时时事新闻(1月9日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(1月9日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 1月 8日
2013消费电子展 CES

2013消费电子展 CES

(Reuters) -全球最大的科技盛会--拉斯维加斯消费电子展(CES)于1月7日开幕。今年最引人注目的创新可能是一些使日常生活更互联、更智能的产品和技术。

2013年 1月 7日
24小时时事新闻(1月8日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(1月8日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 1月 7日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐