聚焦美国枪展 Connecticut gun show
2013年1月5日，距美国桑迪·胡克小学64公里处的斯坦福举行“东岸精密武器展会”，为期两天，吸引数百人参展。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国去年12月康涅狄格州桑迪·胡克小学发生枪击案，美国许多枪展在外界巨大压力下取消，但斯坦福照常举行枪展引起一些民众的抗议。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
这是在桑迪·胡克小学枪击案发生后，第一个在康涅狄格州举行的武器展。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
其中一些人对于展会没有太多现代武器感到失望。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名古董枪收集者浏览文件。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
售卖的散弹枪。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名男子展示古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一排散弹枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
陈列的古董手枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一把古董枪。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
枪展上的警告语。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
人们在枪展外面举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名抗议者拿着抗议标语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
写有“禁止自动武器”的抗议语。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
一名男子在举行枪展的酒店外面参加抗议活动。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
