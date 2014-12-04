全球清廉指数榜出炉 中国排名下滑
非政府组织“透明国际”发布2014年清廉指数榜，得分92的丹麦蝉联榜首。列入今年“国际清廉印象指数”排名的共有175个国家和地区。清廉指数以0到100分计，0分为高度腐败，100分为非常清廉。 REUTERS/Yvemore
新西兰位列第二。在今年的榜单中，超过三分之二的国家得分低于50分。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
芬兰位列第三。总部位于柏林的反腐败监督机构透明国际呼吁加强国际合作以根除贪污和滥用权力。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
第四名：瑞典。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
第五名：挪威。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
索马里以8分在榜单中垫底。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
朝鲜同样以8分在榜单中垫底。苏丹、阿富汗和南苏丹再次徘徊在榜单末尾。 REUTERS/KCNA
土耳其成为本年度下滑程度最大的国家，得分下降5分至45分。土耳其去年12月爆出腐败丑闻，是伊斯兰背景的正义与发展党执政十多年以来最严重的一场危机。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
正大力反腐的中国得分下降4分至36分，排名较去年下降20位至100名。 REUTERS/Aly Song
中国企业在透明国际最近发布的公司信息披露报告中得分也很差。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
24小时时事新闻（12月4日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
西非埃博拉疫区的中国医疗队
埃博拉肆虐西非，中国派医疗队远赴埃博拉疫区，协助防控疫情，并向疫区国家提供大量援助物资。
维多利亚的秘密天使秀火辣上演
一年一度的时尚顶尖盛会维多利亚的秘密年度大秀在伦敦隆重登场。
《福布斯》评出中国八大领先创新行业 Forbes
《福布斯》杂志评出中国领先世界其他国家的八大创新行业，微支付、电商、快递和高铁等行业上榜。
精选图集
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.