两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013
2013年3月5日，第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
国务院总理温家宝在开幕式上向大会作政府工作报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
习近平与胡锦涛在开幕式上交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
与会代表在人民大会堂内拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工作人员拎着热水瓶。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名安保人员掀起幕帘。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在场外等候的驻地酒店礼仪小姐合影。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
驻地酒店礼仪小姐整齐站立。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名记者在人民大会堂外进行报道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
安保人员在开幕式结束后合影。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名清洁工行走在车辆中间。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名警察带着警犬在人民大会堂外面对车辆进行安全检查。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
中国国家博物馆上面的红旗飘扬。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月3日，中国人民政治协商会议第十二届全国委员会第一次会议在人民大会堂开幕，记者站在梯子上拍照。 REUTERS/Stringer
诺贝尔文学奖获得者莫言抵达现场。 REUTERS/Carlos barria
成龙在开幕式结束后离开现场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
姚明离开人民大会堂。(摄于3月4日) REUTERS/Stringer
3月2日，全国政协委员毛新宇抵达人民大会堂，参加全国政协十二届一次会议预备会议。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月1日，扮演毛泽东的演员任震龙在天安门广场向大家招手致意。REUTERS/Stringer
“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died
(Reuters) - 身患癌症的委内瑞拉总统查韦斯3月5日去世，终年58岁。副总统马杜罗将暂代总统权力，选举将在未来30天内举行。
24小时时事新闻(3月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
2013年全球富豪榜 The World's Billionaires
(Reuters) -福布斯日前发布2013年全球亿万富豪榜，来自墨西哥的电信大亨卡洛斯·斯利姆·埃卢连续第四年蝉联全球首富的桂冠，其净资产达到730亿美元，相比2012年的690亿美元再上一层楼。
上海集装箱村 Living in a shipping container
(Reuters) - 当地村民在上海市郊利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋租住给大量外地务工人员，每间一个月租金大约500元，形成了一个集装箱村。
