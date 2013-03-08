图说两会 CPPCC & NPC 2013
2013年3月5日，第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
国务院总理温家宝在开幕式上向大会作政府工作报告。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
习近平与胡锦涛在开幕式上交谈。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
与会代表在人民大会堂内拍照。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名工作人员拎着热水瓶。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名安保人员掀起幕帘。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在场外等候的驻地酒店礼仪小姐合影。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
驻地酒店礼仪小姐整齐站立。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名记者在人民大会堂外进行报道。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
安保人员在开幕式结束后合影。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
一名清洁工行走在车辆中间。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名警察带着警犬在人民大会堂外面对车辆进行安全检查。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
中国国家博物馆上面的红旗飘扬。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月3日，中国人民政治协商会议第十二届全国委员会第一次会议在人民大会堂开幕，记者站在梯子上拍照。 REUTERS/Stringer
诺贝尔文学奖获得者莫言抵达现场。 REUTERS/Carlos barria
成龙在开幕式结束后离开现场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
姚明离开人民大会堂。(摄于3月4日) REUTERS/Stringer
3月2日，全国政协委员毛新宇抵达人民大会堂，参加全国政协十二届一次会议预备会议。 REUTERS/Stringer
3月1日，扮演毛泽东的演员任震龙在天安门广场向大家招手致意。REUTERS/Stringer
3月7日，人民大会堂的台阶。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
