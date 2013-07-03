扮靓宠物狗 Creative dog grooming
美国南加州宠物美容师凯瑟琳·奧普森(Catherine Opson)喜欢为宠物狗扮靓，对宠物的美容非常有创意。(摄于美国南加州) REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯瑟琳·奧普森运用自己的技巧，让宠物狗也能跟随最新流行，把各种亮眼的七彩和荧光色“穿”上身。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
为毛发染上红色。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
精心涂染。REUTERS/Mike Blake
对宠物狗的全身进行打扮。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
潮流蓝发。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
来个亲密一吻。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯瑟琳·奧普森打扮一只宠物狗。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯瑟琳·奧普森就凭借其创意点子及技巧在许多宠物美容的竞赛中获得奖项。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
凯瑟琳·奧普森领着打扮一新的宠物狗逛公园。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
靓丽出行。REUTERS/Mike Blake
吸人眼球。REUTERS/Mike Blake
五彩斑斓。REUTERS/Mike Blake
在阳光下奔跑。REUTERS/Mike Blake
跑起来。REUTERS/Mike Blake
玩的开心。REUTERS/Mike Blake
可爱造型照。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
一只宠物狗身上被剪出动画人物造型。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
出彩黄发。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
狗狗姐妹花。REUTERS/Mike Blake
