2013年 1月 23日 星期三

雪之物语 Creative Use : Snow

2012年1月23日，瑞士达沃斯，童话王国。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2012年1月23日，瑞士达沃斯，童话王国。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2012年1月23日，瑞士达沃斯，童话王国。 REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
2012年12月24日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，雪之恋。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2012年12月24日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，雪之恋。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2012年12月24日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，雪之恋。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
2010年12月3日，英国伊丽莎白女王国家公园，雪中嬉戏。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2010年12月3日，英国伊丽莎白女王国家公园，雪中嬉戏。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年12月3日，英国伊丽莎白女王国家公园，雪中嬉戏。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
2012年1月26日，捷克小村Destne v Orlickych horach，冰雪木屋。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2012年1月26日，捷克小村Destne v Orlickych horach，冰雪木屋。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2012年1月26日，捷克小村Destne v Orlickych horach，冰雪木屋。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
2012年12月25日，吉林长春，冰雪城堡。 REUTERS/China Daily

2012年12月25日，吉林长春，冰雪城堡。 REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2012年12月25日，吉林长春，冰雪城堡。 REUTERS/China Daily
2010年2月21日，北爱尔兰小村Ballycastl，雪中童趣。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2010年2月21日，北爱尔兰小村Ballycastl，雪中童趣。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年2月21日，北爱尔兰小村Ballycastl，雪中童趣。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
2010年12月29日，德国边境小村Manschnow，冰雪世界。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2010年12月29日，德国边境小村Manschnow，冰雪世界。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年12月29日，德国边境小村Manschnow，冰雪世界。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2010年1月7日，德国奥伯霍夫，素裹银装。 REUTERS/Christian Charisius

2010年1月7日，德国奥伯霍夫，素裹银装。 REUTERS/Christian Charisius

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年1月7日，德国奥伯霍夫，素裹银装。 REUTERS/Christian Charisius
2001年9月14日，瑞士达沃斯，风雪归人。 REUTERS/Andy Mettler

2001年9月14日，瑞士达沃斯，风雪归人。 REUTERS/Andy Mettler

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2001年9月14日，瑞士达沃斯，风雪归人。 REUTERS/Andy Mettler
2010年12月18日，英国伦敦，银色世界。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2010年12月18日，英国伦敦，银色世界。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年12月18日，英国伦敦，银色世界。 REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
2010年11月26日，瑞士Muehlethurnen，雪域之美。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

2010年11月26日，瑞士Muehlethurnen，雪域之美。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年11月26日，瑞士Muehlethurnen，雪域之美。 REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
2013年1月21日，英国莱斯特，雪之语。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年1月21日，英国莱斯特，雪之语。 REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2013年1月21日，英国莱斯特，雪之语。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
2008年3月20日，乌克兰基辅，雪中丽人。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2008年3月20日，乌克兰基辅，雪中丽人。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2008年3月20日，乌克兰基辅，雪中丽人。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
2010年12月19日，法国瓦勒迪泽尔，雪中训练。 REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

2010年12月19日，法国瓦勒迪泽尔，雪中训练。 REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2010年12月19日，法国瓦勒迪泽尔，雪中训练。 REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
2011年3月18日，阿拉斯加，奇幻北冰洋。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年3月18日，阿拉斯加，奇幻北冰洋。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 1月 23日 星期三
2011年3月18日，阿拉斯加，奇幻北冰洋。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
