版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 11日 星期五 15:52 BJT

中国斗蟋蟀比赛　Cricket Fighting in China

9月20日，斗蟋蟀大赛在北京举行。北京的秋天是斗蟋蟀的黄金季节，这项传统的中国竞技项目已经有1000多年的历史了。图为参与此项活动超过40年的一名卡车司机（右二）在斗蟋蟀大赛上展示自己的蟋蟀。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

9月20日，斗蟋蟀大赛在北京举行。北京的秋天是斗蟋蟀的黄金季节，这项传统的中国竞技项目已经有1000多年的历史了。图为参与此项活动超过40年的一名卡车司机（右二）在斗蟋蟀大赛上展示自己的蟋蟀。REUTERS/Kim Kymore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
9月20日，斗蟋蟀大赛在北京举行。北京的秋天是斗蟋蟀的黄金季节，这项传统的中国竞技项目已经有1000多年的历史了。图为参与此项活动超过40年的一名卡车司机（右二）在斗蟋蟀大赛上展示自己的蟋蟀。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 22
每年，中国25个大城市会举行地区性的斗蟋蟀比赛，获胜者赴北京继续比赛。图为在北京的昆虫市场上，两个年轻人在街道上斗蟋蟀，引得人们围观。（摄于９月９日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

每年，中国25个大城市会举行地区性的斗蟋蟀比赛，获胜者赴北京继续比赛。图为在北京的昆虫市场上，两个年轻人在街道上斗蟋蟀，引得人们围观。（摄于９月９日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
每年，中国25个大城市会举行地区性的斗蟋蟀比赛，获胜者赴北京继续比赛。图为在北京的昆虫市场上，两个年轻人在街道上斗蟋蟀，引得人们围观。（摄于９月９日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 22
在全国大赛上，每支队伍允许有35只蛐蛐参赛，比赛通过抽签决定。蛐蛐会在严格准确地称量体重后进行分组比赛。组织者说：“就像摔跤、拳击和举重比赛，蛐蛐们将按重量级别配对比赛”。图为在北京斗蟋蟀大赛现场，人们围着展台观看比赛。（摄于9月20日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

在全国大赛上，每支队伍允许有35只蛐蛐参赛，比赛通过抽签决定。蛐蛐会在严格准确地称量体重后进行分组比赛。组织者说：“就像摔跤、拳击和举重比赛，蛐蛐们将按重量级别配对比赛”。图为在北京斗蟋蟀大赛现场，人们围着展台观看比赛。more

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
在全国大赛上，每支队伍允许有35只蛐蛐参赛，比赛通过抽签决定。蛐蛐会在严格准确地称量体重后进行分组比赛。组织者说：“就像摔跤、拳击和举重比赛，蛐蛐们将按重量级别配对比赛”。图为在北京斗蟋蟀大赛现场，人们围着展台观看比赛。（摄于9月20日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 22
今年，来自中国各地的20多支队伍举行了为期两天的斗蛐蛐大赛，参赛队伍拿出各自的看家“斗士”。图为斗蟋蟀爱好者在北京斗蟋蟀友好赛上观看比赛。（摄于９月１５日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

今年，来自中国各地的20多支队伍举行了为期两天的斗蛐蛐大赛，参赛队伍拿出各自的看家“斗士”。图为斗蟋蟀爱好者在北京斗蟋蟀友好赛上观看比赛。（摄于９月１５日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
今年，来自中国各地的20多支队伍举行了为期两天的斗蛐蛐大赛，参赛队伍拿出各自的看家“斗士”。图为斗蟋蟀爱好者在北京斗蟋蟀友好赛上观看比赛。（摄于９月１５日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 22
图为在罐中饲养的用于参加北京斗蟋蟀比赛的蟋蟀。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为在罐中饲养的用于参加北京斗蟋蟀比赛的蟋蟀。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为在罐中饲养的用于参加北京斗蟋蟀比赛的蟋蟀。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 22
图为在斗蟋蟀大赛上，参赛者等待给自己的蟋蟀称重。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为在斗蟋蟀大赛上，参赛者等待给自己的蟋蟀称重。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为在斗蟋蟀大赛上，参赛者等待给自己的蟋蟀称重。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 22
图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重之前给它们贴上标签。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重之前给它们贴上标签。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重之前给它们贴上标签。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 22
图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重时检查刻度。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重时检查刻度。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重时检查刻度。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 22
图为在斗蟋蟀的友好赛上操作者用小棍刺激蟋蟀相互争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为在斗蟋蟀的友好赛上操作者用小棍刺激蟋蟀相互争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为在斗蟋蟀的友好赛上操作者用小棍刺激蟋蟀相互争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 22
图为在斗蟋蟀友好赛上，两只蟋蟀在透明的椭圆形容器里争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为在斗蟋蟀友好赛上，两只蟋蟀在透明的椭圆形容器里争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为在斗蟋蟀友好赛上，两只蟋蟀在透明的椭圆形容器里争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 22
图为参与斗蟋蟀活动40余年的一名卡车司机在北京的一处房屋里给他的蟋蟀准备食物，本季他拥有大约70只蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为参与斗蟋蟀活动40余年的一名卡车司机在北京的一处房屋里给他的蟋蟀准备食物，本季他拥有大约70只蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为参与斗蟋蟀活动40余年的一名卡车司机在北京的一处房屋里给他的蟋蟀准备食物，本季他拥有大约70只蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 22
图为Man Zhiguo为了迎接即将到来的国家斗蟋蟀锦标赛在他的屋子里训练他的蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

图为Man Zhiguo为了迎接即将到来的国家斗蟋蟀锦标赛在他的屋子里训练他的蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
图为Man Zhiguo为了迎接即将到来的国家斗蟋蟀锦标赛在他的屋子里训练他的蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 22
Man Zhiguo在他北京的屋内训练蟋蟀。 他饲养的蟋蟀都有各自单独的容器，里面配备着床、盛水和食物的盆（从右到左）。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Man Zhiguo在他北京的屋内训练蟋蟀。 他饲养的蟋蟀都有各自单独的容器，里面配备着床、盛水和食物的盆（从右到左）。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Man Zhiguo在他北京的屋内训练蟋蟀。 他饲养的蟋蟀都有各自单独的容器，里面配备着床、盛水和食物的盆（从右到左）。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 22
Man Zhiguo's cricket fighting equipments are pictured at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man is a truck driver who has been involved in the sport for more than 40 years. This season he maintained an army of about 70 crickets in a special room of his house. Picture taken September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Man Zhiguo's cricket fighting equipments are pictured at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man is a trumore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Man Zhiguo's cricket fighting equipments are pictured at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man is a truck driver who has been involved in the sport for more than 40 years. This season he maintained an army of about 70 crickets in a special room of his house. Picture taken September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 22
A cricket hangs on a net for catching crickets in Beijing September 17, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. Picture taken September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A cricket hangs on a net for catching crickets in Beijing September 17, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricketmore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
A cricket hangs on a net for catching crickets in Beijing September 17, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. Picture taken September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 22
Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, poses with his crickets in jars and the picture of "Hongyaqing", which means a black cricket with two red teeth, at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man's most favourite cricket in his life "Hongyaqing" was the winner of the 2004 National Cricket Fighting Championship. Man said he buried the cricket in a piece of land when the insect died. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, poses with hismore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has enjoyed his cricket fighting hobby for the last forty years, poses with his crickets in jars and the picture of "Hongyaqing", which means a black cricket with two red teeth, at his house in Beijing September 18, 2013. Man's most favourite cricket in his life "Hongyaqing" was the winner of the 2004 National Cricket Fighting Championship. Man said he buried the cricket in a piece of land when the insect died. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 22
Customers look for good crickets as they buy the insects from vendors at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Customers look for good crickets as they buy the insects from vendors at an insect market in Beijing Septembermore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Customers look for good crickets as they buy the insects from vendors at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 22
Bush crickets are kept in containers as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bush crickets are kept in containers as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9more

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Bush crickets are kept in containers as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 22
A customer uses a sound collector, which is made from part of a PET bottle and a plastic stick, in order to hear the chirping sound of bush crickets as he looks for a good one at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A customer uses a sound collector, which is made from part of a PET bottle and a plastic stick, in order to hemore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
A customer uses a sound collector, which is made from part of a PET bottle and a plastic stick, in order to hear the chirping sound of bush crickets as he looks for a good one at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 22
A customer looks at a bush cricket kept in a plastic container as he looks for a cricket that is good at chirping at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A customer looks at a bush cricket kept in a plastic container as he looks for a cricket that is good at chirpmore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
A customer looks at a bush cricket kept in a plastic container as he looks for a cricket that is good at chirping at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 22
Zhao Boguang, vice president of Beijing singing insects committee, shows how to handle a cricket with a handler stick equipped with a cotton ball during a photo opportunity at his shop in Beijing September 9, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhao Boguang, vice president of Beijing singing insects committee, shows how to handle a cricket with a handlemore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Zhao Boguang, vice president of Beijing singing insects committee, shows how to handle a cricket with a handler stick equipped with a cotton ball during a photo opportunity at his shop in Beijing September 9, 2013. In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 22
Bush crickets, which are sold as a pets for their chirping sound, are kept in a cage as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bush crickets, which are sold as a pets for their chirping sound, are kept in a cage as they are displayed formore

2013年 10月 11日 星期五
Bush crickets, which are sold as a pets for their chirping sound, are kept in a cage as they are displayed for sale at an insect market in Beijing September 9, 2013. Keeping crickets as singing pets is an old Chinese tradition. Picture taken September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(10月4日-11日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦10月4日至11日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 10月 11日
美联储将迎首位女主席 Janet Yellen

美联储将迎首位女主席 Janet Yellen

(Reuters) - 美国总统奥巴马提名叶伦(Janet Yellen)接替伯南克出任美联储下任主席。如提名获参议院批准，叶伦将成为史上首位执掌美联储大权的女性，也成为G7成员国央行中的首位女性最高领导。

2013年 10月 11日
汪星人冲浪大赛　Surfing dogs

汪星人冲浪大赛　Surfing dogs

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 11日
汪星人冲浪大赛　Surfing dogs

汪星人冲浪大赛　Surfing dogs

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 10日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐