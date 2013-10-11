中国斗蟋蟀比赛 Cricket Fighting in China
9月20日，斗蟋蟀大赛在北京举行。北京的秋天是斗蟋蟀的黄金季节，这项传统的中国竞技项目已经有1000多年的历史了。图为参与此项活动超过40年的一名卡车司机（右二）在斗蟋蟀大赛上展示自己的蟋蟀。REUTERS/Kim Kymore
每年，中国25个大城市会举行地区性的斗蟋蟀比赛，获胜者赴北京继续比赛。图为在北京的昆虫市场上，两个年轻人在街道上斗蟋蟀，引得人们围观。（摄于９月９日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在全国大赛上，每支队伍允许有35只蛐蛐参赛，比赛通过抽签决定。蛐蛐会在严格准确地称量体重后进行分组比赛。组织者说：“就像摔跤、拳击和举重比赛，蛐蛐们将按重量级别配对比赛”。图为在北京斗蟋蟀大赛现场，人们围着展台观看比赛。more
今年，来自中国各地的20多支队伍举行了为期两天的斗蛐蛐大赛，参赛队伍拿出各自的看家“斗士”。图为斗蟋蟀爱好者在北京斗蟋蟀友好赛上观看比赛。（摄于９月１５日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为在罐中饲养的用于参加北京斗蟋蟀比赛的蟋蟀。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为在斗蟋蟀大赛上，参赛者等待给自己的蟋蟀称重。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重之前给它们贴上标签。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为裁判在给蟋蟀称重时检查刻度。（摄于9月19日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为在斗蟋蟀的友好赛上操作者用小棍刺激蟋蟀相互争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为在斗蟋蟀友好赛上，两只蟋蟀在透明的椭圆形容器里争斗。（摄于9月15日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为参与斗蟋蟀活动40余年的一名卡车司机在北京的一处房屋里给他的蟋蟀准备食物，本季他拥有大约70只蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
图为Man Zhiguo为了迎接即将到来的国家斗蟋蟀锦标赛在他的屋子里训练他的蟋蟀。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Man Zhiguo在他北京的屋内训练蟋蟀。 他饲养的蟋蟀都有各自单独的容器，里面配备着床、盛水和食物的盆（从右到左）。（摄于9月18日）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
