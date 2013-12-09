玩转斗蛐蛐大赛 Cricket Fighting
北京的秋天是斗蟋蟀的黄金季节，这项传统的中国竞技项目已有1000多年历史。(摄于2013年9月20日，斗蟋蟀大赛在北京举行。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
每年都会提前在中国25个大城市举行地区性的斗蟋蟀比赛，获胜者赴北京继续比赛。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
斗蟋蟀大赛的每支队伍允许有35只蟋蟀参赛，比赛通过抽签决定。蟋蟀会在严格准确地称量体重后进行分组比赛。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
共有来自中国各地的20多支队伍参加今年为期两天的斗蟋蟀大赛，参赛队伍派出各自的看家“斗士”。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
挑选蟋蟀有规律可以借鉴，头、肉、腿、色、牙，项、翅、肚、尾、须，这是选蟋蟀的十大要点。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
有老旧观念认为，玩蟋蟀是不务正业，还会和赌博挂钩。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
参赛者等待着为蟋蟀称重。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
裁判在蟋蟀称重前贴标签。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
裁判为参赛蟋蟀称重。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
玩蟋蟀是中国独有、至今没有被外国介入的一种独具特色的民俗文化。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
饲主为蟋蟀准备食物。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
打斗训练。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
每只蟋蟀均配备床、水盘和食盆)。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
北京，一名饲主展示“红牙青”的照片。“红牙青” 是一种有着一对血红大牙的黑色蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
在北京的昆虫市场，买家们挑选优质的蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
养在罐子里的待售蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一位买家通过用收音器听蟋蟀发出的声音来挑选蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一个买家观察着养在塑料容器里的蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国昆虫协会副主席赵博光展示用一个绑有棉花球的指挥棒控制蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
笼子里待售的蟋蟀。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
