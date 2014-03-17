克里米亚公投赞成脱乌入俄 Crimea votes
2014年3月16日，乌克兰克里米亚自治共和国全民公投筹备与执行委员会主席Mikhail Malyshev在计票过半数后宣布，公投最终投票率为82·71％；赞成加入俄罗斯的选票占95·5％。(乌克兰克里米亚地区巴赫奇萨赖more
俄罗斯总统普京表示，公投完全符合国际法准则和联合国宪章，俄罗斯将尊重克里米亚人民的选择。(3月3日，俄罗斯总统普京在列宁格勒地区观看军事演习。) REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novostmore
欧洲理事会主席范龙佩和欧盟委员会主席巴罗佐发表联合声明，称克里米亚公投“非法”，不予承认。(3月10日，克里米亚塞瓦斯托波尔街头，呼吁民众参加公投的广告。) REUTERS/Baz Ratner
在公投结束后，俄罗斯总统普京与美国总统奥巴马互通电话，认为双方有必要合作稳定乌克兰局势。(3月15日，克里米亚首府辛菲罗波尔，一名亲俄人士在列宁广场高举克里米亚旗帜。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
美国国务卿克里对俄罗斯政府表示，美国政府不会接受克里米亚地区的公投结果。(3月15日，克里米亚首府辛菲罗波尔，一个男孩在克里米亚议会大厦前拍照。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
参加投票的150万克里米亚人有两个选择：与俄罗斯合并，或者给予克里米亚广泛权力来决定自己的道路和选择与谁发展关系--包括与莫斯科。(3月16日，民众在辛菲罗波尔的一个投票站内投票。) REUTERS/Vasily Fedmore
根据乌克兰1991年独立时签署的协议，俄罗斯有权在克里米亚半岛驻军，包括保留驻扎在塞瓦斯托波尔港海军基地的军队。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
在所计过半数的选票中，只有3.5％的选民赞成恢复1992年克里米亚宪法，争取更大自主权留在乌克兰。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
选民在投票站的投票都是严格按照上面的程序进行。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
选民需出示身份证件，在与选民名单核实无误后，选民签字领取选票，并在保密的选票填写间选择完毕后投入投票箱以完成公投。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
3月16日，一架俄罗斯MI-35军用直升机在克里米亚附近巡逻。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
3月16日，防暴警察在乌克兰东部重镇哈尔科夫集结，防止亲俄罗斯示威者的集会演变成暴力冲突。 REUTERS/Dmitry Neymyrok
