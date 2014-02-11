深港跨境学童热潮激发香港社会不满 Cross Border School
深港口岸附近的学校吸引着深圳和附近城市的不少家长，他们的孩子在香港出生，希望孩子接受香港的教育。(摄于2012年8月24日，香港落马洲出入境检查站) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
在香港读书的吸引力在于更好、更自由的教育以及香港的国际化。每天约有2万名学生经过口岸从大陆去香港，穿着整洁的香港校服、带着书包，穿梭于地铁和巴士。(摄于2013年12月19日，香港) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2002-2012年在香港出生的逾20万婴儿中，约四分之一婴儿的父母双方都来自大陆，即所谓“双非”婴儿(父母皆非香港居民)。(摄于2012年8月24日，香港落马洲出入境检查站) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
随着越来越多“双非”儿童到了入学年龄，2012年香港北区“双非”学童数量同比大幅增加了27%至1.6万人，导致一些香港本地家长不满。(摄于2012年8月24日，香港落马洲出入境检查站) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
由于一些大陆家长为避免孩子上学路程太远，纷纷在香港买房，这推高了学区房的价格。一些地产经纪称，口岸附近有五分之一的公寓是大陆居民购买的。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
特首梁振英最近表示，政府将确保本地学童的就学机会，并继续致力解决“双非”儿童对香港学额需求造成的压力。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
虽然香港政府措施有助于缓解压力，但大陆学生的涌入正加大香港教育体系更高层面的压力。(一个在香港上学的孩子坐在校车上。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年8月24日，香港落马洲出入境检查站，香港官员帮助孩子进行检查。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一个官员检查一个孩子的身份信息。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一个官员扫描孩子的通行证。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一个孩子在窗口接受身份信息检查。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2003年9月23日，幼儿园孩子在深港检查站排队。 REUTERS/Bobby
