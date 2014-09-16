新科美利坚小姐出炉 Miss America 2014
2014年9月15日，“美利坚小姐”选美大赛(Miss America)在新泽西州大西洋城落下帷幕，纽约小姐卡桑瑟夫(Kira Kazantsev)在众多佳丽中脱颖而出夺得后冠。这也是纽约小姐连续三年赢得这一称号。 REmore
俄罗斯裔女孩卡桑瑟夫在大学主修政治系，除了英语还会说一口流利的俄语及西班牙语。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
在美国有两个选美小姐比赛。一个叫做MISS USA，称之为“美国小姐”。一个叫做MISS AMERICA，称作“美利坚小姐”。两者区别在于美利坚小姐参赛者大多为学生，更注重才艺；而美国小姐则更像是选美比赛。 REUTERmore
两个选美比赛的区别还在于，美国小姐是环球小姐的一部分，其获胜者会代表美国参加环球小姐的选拔，而美利坚小姐则不隶属任何国际选美比赛。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
首位获得美国小姐的印度裔美国人达瓦鲁瑞(Nina Davuluri)为卡桑瑟夫戴上桂冠。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
卡桑瑟夫获胜后拥抱其他选手。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
卡桑瑟夫在才艺环节演唱了法瑞尔·威廉姆斯(Pharrell Williams)的歌曲《Happy》，她在演唱时盘腿坐在台上，双手随着歌曲节奏拍打和翻转着一个红色杯子，显得俏皮可爱。 REUTERS/Adrees Latimore
卡桑瑟夫展示泳装，身材妖娆。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
卡桑瑟夫展示晚礼服。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
卡桑瑟夫与弗吉尼亚小姐Courtney Paige Garrett等待结果。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
卡桑瑟夫被戴上桂冠。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
前16名选手站在台上。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
选手在比赛中展现仪态。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
泳装比赛环节。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
