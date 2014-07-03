网瘾少年的军事化“救赎”Curing China's Internet Addicts
越来越多的中国青少年沉溺于网络世界，每天花费数小时用于在线游戏。(摄于2014年5月9日，北京一网吧。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
父母们寻求“网瘾训练营”的帮助，试图帮助孩子戒除网瘾。(5月22日，一个女孩在老师的陪同下前往启德教育中心。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
军事化的“网瘾训练营”专门用于帮助青少年戒除网瘾。(摄于6月11日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
军事化“网瘾训练营”在中国有250余个。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
启德教育中心共有110名接受治疗的青少年，其中70%的青少年上网过度。(2月19日，启德教育中心的学生清理宿舍卫生。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
这些以前一直坐在电脑前的孩子现在要打扫卫生，洗衣服，并轮流帮厨做饭。(学生们清理洗手间。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
作为训练项目之一，学生清洗蔬菜。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
学生在食堂用餐。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
学生学习儒家礼仪。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
启德教育中心通过军事化管理向青少年灌输纪律性。（学生参加封闭式训练。）REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
学生们接受集体惩罚。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
心理专家的辅导有助于网瘾少年重拾自信，重建他们与家人和朋友的关系。（一名学生参与心理治疗。） REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
除了操练和体育运动外，还有音乐课和舞狮课，课程持续4-8个月。(2月26日，学生参加传统舞狮训练。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月26日，学生在音乐课上表演。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月22日，北京大兴网瘾治疗中心，一个沉迷网络的男孩接受大脑扫描。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月22日，北京大兴网瘾治疗中心，一名护士分配治疗网瘾的药物。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
用于治疗网瘾的药物。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
6月11日，在结束6个月的课程后，同学间拥抱告别。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
