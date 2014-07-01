大妈广场舞“持枪打鬼子” Dancing with Toy Guns
2014年6月27日，在北京东直门来福士广场，一群中老年广场舞爱好者表演“杀鬼子”广场舞，引发市民围观。REUTERS/Jason Lee
《地道战》的音乐响起，一位身穿白衫、头戴军帽的“鬼子”走进广场中央。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
随后，十位大妈拿着“枪”将他包围，“鬼子”双手举枪做投降状，被赶下广场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
据悉，大妈们跳的是南馆艺术团排练的舞蹈。REUTERS/Jason Lee
在舞蹈过程中，一名男子展示保钓标语。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
大妈们跳了《没有共产党就没有新中国》、《地道战》、《英雄儿女》等20多支曲子。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
据南馆艺术团一名主创舞者表示，跳广场舞有益身体健康，也能让三五好友聚在一起集体缅怀岁月。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
艺术团选择在广场跳舞是因为地处商业区，居民相对较少，不会扰民。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
集体亮相。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位大妈持“枪”而站。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
扛“枪”前行。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
广场空地上的纸箱内放着十几只玩具枪，这是舞蹈《地道战》的道具。REUTERS/Jason Lee
在跳舞过程中，民警检查大妈们使用的道具枪。REUTERS/Jason Lee
