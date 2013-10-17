索马里生存实录 Danger and life in Somalia
2013年10月1日，索马里首都摩加迪沙，工人们位于市郊的采石场内搬运沙子。REUTERS/Omar Faruk
9月8日，女学生在Imran Binu Hussein小学上阿拉伯语课。 REUTERS/Colin Delfosse/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
9月3日，市民观望汽油存储设备意外爆炸。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
8月29日，一名Beder农业公司人将骆驼奶倒入罐中。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
8月19日，无家可归的孩子们将头探出帐篷。REUTERS/Omar Faruk
8月17日，一名被判死刑的男子等待枪决。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
8月8日，男孩们在利多海滩上踢足球。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
8月4日，两名妇女帮助轮椅上的同伴穿过仙人掌屏障前往食物分配中心。 REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST PHOTO/Handout via Reuters
8月1日，穆斯林儿童在斋月期间诵读《古兰经》。 REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
2月2日，记者们在总统府外等待采访。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
7月8日，一为摊主整理香蕉，为斋月做准备。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
6月24日，索马里新兵列队游行。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
6月19日，几名武装人员袭击了位于摩加迪沙的联合国办公大楼。 REUTERS/Omar Faruk
5月5日，索马里政府礼宾车队在路口遭遇自杀式汽车爆炸袭击。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
5月3日，一个无家可归的孩子坐在临时避难帐篷里。REUTERS/Omar Faruk
3月21日，一位艺术家绘制油画。REUTERS/Omar Faruk
3月18日，一名警察勘察总统府附近的爆炸现场。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
3月16日，一名男子头顶旗鱼运往鱼市。REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
3月16日，两个渔民在摩加迪沙港聊天。REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
2月28日，一个索马里男孩和非盟驻索马里特派团的乌干达士兵们踢足球。 REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
2月27日，一名男子售卖西瓜。REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
2月18日，贝莱特韦内，一位理发师为顾客剃头。REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
2月19日，一名士兵躺在军队医务室内。 REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
2月19日，索马里女兵参加训练。 REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
1月25日，青年人在利多沙滩上参加拳击比赛。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
1月15日，索马里消防员参加非盟驻索马里特派团的训练。 REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones
