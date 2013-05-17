贝克汉姆宣布赛季末挂靴 David Beckham Retires
2013年5月16日，英格兰足球名将、现役法甲圣日耳曼队队员贝克汉姆宣布，他将在本赛季结束后退役。(摄于2013年5月12日，法国里昂) REUTERS/Robert Pratta
38岁的贝克汉姆共代表英格兰队出场115次，在职业生涯中赢得冠军无数，在曼联时代，他帮助球队拿到欧冠、英超和足总杯的冠军。之后，他加盟西甲豪门皇马并帮助球队夺得联赛冠军。(2013年1月31日，法国巴黎，贝克汉姆展示在巴more
贝克汉姆曾效力英超曼联队、西甲皇家马德里队、意甲AC米兰队、美国大联盟洛杉矶银河队等多家俱乐部，本赛季他刚刚帮助巴黎圣日耳曼队赢得法甲冠军。(2011年11月20日，贝克汉姆所在的洛杉矶银河队夺得2011年美国职业足球大more
2002年6月15日，日本新潟县，贝克汉姆与英格兰队友在世界杯赛中庆祝进球。 REUTERS/Dan Chung
2003年5月21日，南非约翰内斯堡，贝克汉姆与南非前总统曼德拉会面时赠送球衣。 REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
贝克汉姆拥有令人羡慕的家庭，他与“辣妹”维多利亚于1999年结婚，目前育有三儿一女。(摄于2008年7月16日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2012年11月16日，洛杉矶，贝克汉姆与三个儿子观看NBA球赛。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
2007年6月17日，西班牙马德里，贝克汉姆在球赛结束后领着三个儿子离开球场。 REUTERS/Victor Fraile
2011年4月29日，伦敦，贝克汉姆夫妇出席威廉王子的世纪婚礼。贝克汉姆在时尚圈的商业代言活动颇多，夫妻二人吸金能力超强。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2009年1月18日，在米兰时装周上，贝克汉姆与意大利设计师乔治·阿玛尼合影。英国《镜报》公布2013年世界足坛富豪榜，贝克汉姆毫无意外继续霸占榜首位置，身家达到1.75亿英镑(约人民币16.5亿)。 REUTERS/Amore
2008年1月15日，意大利米兰，一名女子拍摄贝克汉姆为阿玛尼代言的内衣广告。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
2001年1月25日，贝克汉姆代言太阳镜。 REUTERS/Ian Waldie
2013年3月24日，北京，贝克汉姆在北京大学进行交流及演讲时秀腰间的中文纹身。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年5月18日，英国西部卡德罗斯皇家海军飞行基地，奥运圣火从希腊运抵英国，贝克汉姆点燃圣火盆。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
本周中国区精选(5月17日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月10日至17日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
盘点全球囚禁案 Freed from captivity
(Reuters) -美国三名10年前遭绑架的女子近日终于获救后，全球儿童失踪问题又成为人们关注的焦点。非赢利机构“美国全国失踪和被剥削儿童中心”的调查报告显示，在美国每年大约有80万名儿童失踪，即每天大约有2,000人失踪。其中，有115名儿童属于被陌生人绑架。
24小时时事新闻(5月17日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国女星戛纳红毯斗艳 Cannes Film Festival 2013
(Reuters) -2013年5月15日，第66届戛纳国际电影节在法国南部海滨小城戛纳开幕。近80部官方入围影片将在未来两周内展映，其中有20部影片在主竞赛单元展映，角逐戛纳电影节最高奖项“金棕榈奖”。
精选图集
