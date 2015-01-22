聚焦达沃斯
2015年世界经济论坛年会于1月21至24日在瑞士达沃斯举行，主题为“全球新局势”。(1月20日，瑞士特警在屋顶上警戒。) REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
超过1,500名商业领袖和40位国家首脑前来参会，将谈论油价和互联网的未来等重要话题。(1月20日，工作人员布置会议中心。) REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
世界经济论坛创始人、执行主席施瓦布(Klaus Schwab)在新闻发布会上宣布今年论坛的流程。(摄于1月14日) REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
今年的论坛年会恰逢剧变：巴黎发生恐怖袭击案后安全部队加强了警戒，欧洲央行考虑激进的公债买入计划，避险货币瑞郎汇率飙升。(1月21日，达沃斯俯瞰景。) REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月20日，意大利高音歌唱家Andrea Bocelli在获得世界经济论坛水晶奖后献唱。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，美国前副总统、诺贝尔和平奖获得者阿尔·戈尔(Al Gore)在一个有关气候变化的活动中发表讲话。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，意大利总理伦齐(Matteo Renzi)在一个活动中讲话。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，中国人民银行行长周小川在论坛上表示，尽管中国一些城市的房价下降，但中国央行应该保持货币政策稳定性，因为房地产市场不存在严重的全国性问题。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，中国总理李克强在论坛上称，中国经济受到楼市放缓、投资减弱和制造业增长减缓的影响，2015年将继续面临下行压力。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，中国总理李克强与瑞士总统及司法部长西蒙奈塔·索玛鲁嘎(Simonetta Sommaruga)在论坛间隙举行双边会谈。 REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool
瑞士央行行长托马斯·乔丹(Thomas Jordan)参加中瑞两国的双边会议。 REUTERS/Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool
1月21日，乌克兰总统波罗申科在论坛上称，俄罗斯军队直接卷入了乌克兰的冲突。这是他迄今对俄罗斯作出的最直接指责。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，乌克兰总统波罗申科与国际货币基金组织(IMF)总裁拉加德会面。拉加德称，她支持给予基辅当局更多经济援助，武装冲突已经给乌克兰经济造成了严重破坏。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
1月21日，珠海格力集团董事长董明珠参加一个会议 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
人们排队等待参加论坛。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
下一个
台湾经贸：将首次向WTO提出加拿大焊接碳钢管反倾销案争端解决--经济部
路透台北1月22日 - 台湾经济部周四表示，自去年6月开始，已与加拿大政府针对其课征台湾焊接碳钢管业者反倾销税一案双边谘商但破裂，经济部未来将向WTO(世界贸易组织)争端解决主席发文，进入开庭审理准备程序。
新兴汇市：亚币因ECB料推出刺激措施而获支撑，但获利卖压抑制升势
亚洲 当日 今年以来 20 14年 最新报价 上日尾盘 涨跌% 涨跌% 收 市价 日圆 118.27 117.96 -0.26 +1.18 1 19.66 坡元 ...
《2015年中国央行公开市场单周资金流向一览》--1月22日
路透上海1月22日 - 在时隔约一年后，中国央行周四公开市场意外打破近两个月空窗期的平静，重启了逆 回购操作。考虑到MLF(中期借贷便利)等创新工具一直在使用，逆回购重启无疑提升了结构性宽松的力度。 ...
韩国汇市：韩元兑美元微跌，市场等待欧洲央行政策决定
路透首尔1月22日 - 韩国韩元周四小跌，在欧洲央行今天稍后公布政策决定前，市场活动整体来看比较迟滞。 韩元兑美元 在本地市场收报1,084.9，周三收盘报1,084.8。(完) 全球汇市简讯 英文汇市简讯页面 汇市主要消息预告 汇市技术面解析 全球汇市报导 ...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.