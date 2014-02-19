泰国警方强硬驱散抗议者 爆发枪战 Deadly clashes in Thailand
2014年2月18日，泰国警方在曼谷展开收回政府办公楼的行动，结果同反政府示威者发生流血冲突，造成1名警察和3名示威者死亡，64人受伤。(一名受伤的警察躺在地上。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
当日，泰国警方出动2.5万警力，对总理府、民主纪念碑、能源部、内政部、政府综合办公楼等五个地点附近的集会示威者实施驱逐，并疏通交通，以便政府人员尽快恢复正常工作、学校尽快复课。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
同日，泰国反腐机构宣布因稻米收购计划指控总理英拉，该计划引发泰国中产阶级对英拉政府的强烈不满。(摄于2月11日) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
泰国维持安全秩序中心宣布，警方成功驱散在能源部和政府综合办公楼两个地点附近的示威者，逮捕百余名示威者，并缴获大量武器。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
该中心负责人差林表示，驱散行动19日还将继续，直到收回所有被占办公场所，并保证交通畅通。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
防暴警察救助一名受伤的警察。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
反政府示威者在冲突中躲避攻击。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
防暴警察在冲突中趴在地上掩护自己。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
警察在爆炸发生后摔倒在地。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
市民在冲突中躲避。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一名示威者站在列队的防暴警察前。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一名警察在爆炸发生后逃跑。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
示威者拿着警察盾牌掩护自己。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
一名示威者站在毁坏的警车上挥舞国旗。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
示威者躲避开火的防暴警察。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
一名示威者拍摄血迹。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
示威者推倒一辆警车。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
警察在冲突中瞄准示威者。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
一名示威者阻止警察前进。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
防暴警察在冲突中休息。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
防暴警察与示威者发生冲突。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
