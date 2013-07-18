印度一学校发生食物中毒事件 Food poisoning tragedy
印度比哈尔邦一所学校的学生在吃完免费午餐后发生食物中毒，至少25名学生死亡，数十名学生被送往医院。REUTERS/Stringer
这些学生年龄在4-12岁之间，是在吃完米饭、大豆和其他豆类的午餐后出现了不适。REUTERS/Stringer
印度教育部长帕拉姆·拉举称，学校的一名厨师也已经去世。REUTERS/Stringer
负责对这些学生进行治疗的医疗组称，他们怀疑学生们所吃的午餐中含有杀虫剂。REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
比哈尔邦食品官员称，该邦首席部长Nitish Kumar已下令调查此事，并向遇难者家属提供20万卢比(3,400美元)的抚恤金。 REUTERS/Stringer
事发学校位于比哈尔邦的恰布拉(Chapra)地区。这所学校根据免费午餐计划向学生提供免费午餐。该计划是全球最大的学校饮食项目，涉及1.2亿儿童。(人们观看事发学校的教室。) REUTERS/Stringer
恰布拉，人们聚集在死亡学生的遗体附近。 REUTERS/Stringer
巴特那，家长陪着中毒的孩子在医院接受治疗。 REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
一个孩子躺在病床上。 REUTERS/Stringer
印度学校的食物中毒事件还引发了暴力抗议事件。(摄于恰布拉) REUTERS/Stringer
电视画面显示，数十名居民走上恰布拉的街头，用石头砸警察局，并放火焚烧巴士和其他车辆。REUTERS/Stringer
