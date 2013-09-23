老夫少妻组合 December and May

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who rose from guerrilla icon to Nobel prize-winning peacemaker only to fall into isolation amid new violence with Israel, was declared dead in a Paris hospital November 11, 2004, officials said. The 75-year-old Palestinian president's death, announced at his West Bank headquarters of Ramallah, ended days of rumors over his condition. Arafat and his wife Suha are pictured attending the Midnight Mass at Bethlehem's Saint Catherine Church in this December 24, 1999 file photo. REUTERS/POOL/Andre Durand/File photo nk/mro/ME/AA/SV

