图片 | 2013年 9月 23日 星期一 16:02 BJT

老夫少妻组合 December and May

2013年9月21日，83岁的金融大亨乔治·索罗斯与42岁的健康及教育顾问多美子·博尔顿(Tamiko Bolton)喜结连理。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
这是索罗斯的第三次婚姻，根据《福布斯》公布数据显示，索罗斯的身家达200亿美元。多美子之前也曾有过一段婚姻，成长于加州的多美子毕业于犹他大学，拥有迈阿密大学MBA学位，一直在健康和教育领域担任顾问和企业家。 REUTERS/Myrna Suarez/Handout

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
2006年8月30日，时年76岁的沃伦·巴菲特与同居女友、60岁的艾丝翠·孟克斯(Astrid Menks)结婚。 REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
据悉，孟克斯为巴菲特前妻苏珊介绍，当时她是苏珊演唱爵士乐的俱乐部女侍。巴菲特与梦克斯在1978年同居。REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who rose from guerrilla icon to Nobel prize-winning peacemaker only to fall into isolation amid new violence with Israel, was declared dead in a Paris hospital November 11, 2004, officials said. The 75-year-old Palestinian president's death, announced at his West Bank headquarters of Ramallah, ended days of rumors over his condition. Arafat and his wife Suha are pictured attending the Midnight Mass at Bethlehem's Saint Catherine Church in this December 24, 1999 file photo. REUTERS/POOL/Andre Durand/File photo nk/mro/ME/AA/SV

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
File picture of PLO chairman Yasser Arafat and his wife, Souha, photographed in their residence in Tunisia in February 1993

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones smile as they arrive for Douglas to receive the Icon Award at the 22nd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones sits with her husband actor Michael Douglas during the semi-final match between David Ferrer and Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi Deng at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Newly-married couple, News Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng pose near the Statue of Liberty. The couple was married on board Murdoch's yacht in New York harbor June 25.

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
Antony Leung, senior managing director and chairman of Blackstone Group Greater China, and his wife Fu Mingxia, retired Olympic diving champion, attend the wedding ceremony of retired four-time Olympic diving champion Guo Jingjing and Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, grandson of Hong Kong late billionaire tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung, in Hong Kong November 11, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
A combo showing file photos of Hong Kong Financial Secretary Antony Leung taken on March 6, 2002, and Chinese diver Fu Mingxia taken on July 9, 2001. Leung, who is 50 years old and divorced, confirmed media reports on March 23, 2002 of a romantic liaison with the 23-year-old Olympic diving champion. The pair had been spotted together in public on several occasions. REUTERS/File/Kin Cheung

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
去年底《花花公子》创刊人休·海夫纳(Hugh Hefner)迎娶年仅26岁的英国金发模特克丽丝泰尔·哈里斯(Crystal Harris)，两人年龄相差达60岁。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
在2011年6月距离两人婚礼不到5天的时候，哈里斯突然选择逃婚，原因是海夫纳当时还与其他女人暧昧。一年后两人还是修成正果，开始这段“忘年婚姻”。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
现年77岁的意大利前总理贝卢斯科尼多年来性丑闻不断，去年底宣布与比自己小49岁的女模特帕斯卡尔(Francesca Pascale)订婚。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
年仅27岁的帕斯卡尔最初只是商店售货员，后来到贝卢斯科尼的电视台当模特，如今帕斯卡尔已是老贝政党的一名女议员。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2013年 9月 23日 星期一
