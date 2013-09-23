老夫少妻组合 December and May
2013年9月21日，83岁的金融大亨乔治·索罗斯与42岁的健康及教育顾问多美子·博尔顿(Tamiko Bolton)喜结连理。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
这是索罗斯的第三次婚姻，根据《福布斯》公布数据显示，索罗斯的身家达200亿美元。多美子之前也曾有过一段婚姻，成长于加州的多美子毕业于犹他大学，拥有迈阿密大学MBA学位，一直在健康和教育领域担任顾问和企业家。 REUTERmore
2006年8月30日，时年76岁的沃伦·巴菲特与同居女友、60岁的艾丝翠·孟克斯(Astrid Menks)结婚。 REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
据悉，孟克斯为巴菲特前妻苏珊介绍，当时她是苏珊演唱爵士乐的俱乐部女侍。巴菲特与梦克斯在1978年同居。REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who rose from guerrilla icon to Nobel prize-winning peacemaker only to fall more
File picture of PLO chairman Yasser Arafat and his wife, Souha, photographed in their residence in Tunisia in more
Actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones smile as they arrive for Douglas to receive the Icon Amore
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones sits with her husband actor Michael Douglas during the semi-final match between Dmore
Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, arrives with his wife Wendi Deng at the 85th Academy Awamore
Newly-married couple, News Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng pose near the Statue of Liberty.more
Antony Leung, senior managing director and chairman of Blackstone Group Greater China, and his wife Fu Mingxiamore
A combo showing file photos of Hong Kong Financial Secretary Antony Leung taken on March 6, 2002, and Chinese more
去年底《花花公子》创刊人休·海夫纳(Hugh Hefner)迎娶年仅26岁的英国金发模特克丽丝泰尔·哈里斯(Crystal Harris)，两人年龄相差达60岁。 REUTERS/Fred Prouser
在2011年6月距离两人婚礼不到5天的时候，哈里斯突然选择逃婚，原因是海夫纳当时还与其他女人暧昧。一年后两人还是修成正果，开始这段“忘年婚姻”。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files
现年77岁的意大利前总理贝卢斯科尼多年来性丑闻不断，去年底宣布与比自己小49岁的女模特帕斯卡尔(Francesca Pascale)订婚。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
年仅27岁的帕斯卡尔最初只是商店售货员，后来到贝卢斯科尼的电视台当模特，如今帕斯卡尔已是老贝政党的一名女议员。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
