直击北美国际车展 Detroit Auto Show 2013
世界五大国际车展之一的北美国际车展于2013年1月14日至27日在美国底特律举行，今年一共有40多个汽车品牌的厂商带来了500多辆汽车，其中“全球首发”车的数量将超过50款。(北美国际车展在底特律的户外广告。) REUTmore
本届车展为期两周，14日和15日是面对媒体的预展时间，一般观众要等到19日才能开始购票参观。(梅赛德斯—奔驰的展台。) REUTERS/James Fassinger
丰田集团副总裁比尔·费伊(Bill Fay)介绍命名为Corolla Furia的概念车。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
现代在车展上首发全新设计的HCD14劳恩斯概念车。REUTERS/James Fassinger
现代HCD14概念车采用四门Coupe车身，将成为新一代现代劳恩斯的设计原型。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
宾利发布其2013款欧陆GT Speed敞篷版，是欧陆系列进行中期升级改款推出的最后一批车型当中的一款。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
尽管2013款欧陆GT Speed敞篷版车型只是一次中期升级改款，但是改动是显著的，包括更加富有棱角的外观、经过改进的内饰以及车身外壳之下其他很多的升级特征。REUTERS/James Fassinger
奔驰发布2014款E级的三款车型，包括四门轿车版、双门硬顶版、双门敞篷版。(E400混合动力版的四门轿车版车型。) REUTERS/James Fassinger
英菲尼迪正式推出全新的Q50车型，也就是G系列轿车的换代车型。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
全新林肯MKC概念车在车展上首发。新车定位于紧凑型豪华SUV市场，预计在2014年投产上市。REUTERS/James Fassinger
全新雪佛兰科尔维特Stingray全球首发，是迄今为止动力最强的标准版车型。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
戴姆勒股份公司全球董事长兼首席执行官蔡澈(Dieter Zetsche)发布2014款奔驰CLA汽车。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
宝马旗下豪华跑车6 Series Gran Coupe。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
Mini John Cooper Works Paceman内部景观。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
下一个
24小时时事新闻(1月16日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
常州有牛津大学？ An Oxford in China
(Reuters) - 在江苏常州有一所牛津国际公学，里面有蓝色的运动上衣、方格裙、音乐课堂及砖砌的门廊等英国学校的这些外在特点，但与牛津大学并无关系。
体验机器人餐厅 Robot Restaurant
(Reuters) - 一家机器人主题餐馆亮相黑龙江省哈尔滨市，餐馆内“打工”的机器人不仅可以代替服务员传菜，还能顶替大厨炒菜。
北京“雾都” Smog over Beijing
(Reuters) -面对连日来多地出现的雾霾天气，中国媒体呼吁政府采取紧急措施治理空气污染，甚至还有媒体呼吁政府重新思考中国发展的思路。
精选图集
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.