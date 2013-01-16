底特律车展掠影 Detroit Auto Show 2013
世界五大国际车展之一的北美国际车展于2013年1月14日至27日在美国底特律举行，今年一共有40多个汽车品牌的厂商带来了500多辆汽车，其中“全球首发”车的数量将超过50款。(北美国际车展在底特律的户外广告。) REUTmore
本届车展为期两周，14日和15日是面对媒体的预展时间，一般观众要等到19日才能开始购票参观。(梅赛德斯—奔驰的展台。) REUTERS/James Fassinger
丰田集团副总裁比尔·费伊(Bill Fay)介绍命名为Corolla Furia的概念车。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
现代在车展上首发全新设计的HCD14劳恩斯概念车。REUTERS/James Fassinger
现代HCD14概念车采用四门Coupe车身，将成为新一代现代劳恩斯的设计原型。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
宾利发布其2013款欧陆GT Speed敞篷版，是欧陆系列进行中期升级改款推出的最后一批车型当中的一款。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
尽管2013款欧陆GT Speed敞篷版车型只是一次中期升级改款，但是改动是显著的，包括更加富有棱角的外观、经过改进的内饰以及车身外壳之下其他很多的升级特征。REUTERS/James Fassinger
奔驰发布2014款E级的三款车型，包括四门轿车版、双门硬顶版、双门敞篷版。(E400混合动力版的四门轿车版车型。) REUTERS/James Fassinger
英菲尼迪正式推出全新的Q50车型，也就是G系列轿车的换代车型。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
全新林肯MKC概念车在车展上首发。新车定位于紧凑型豪华SUV市场，预计在2014年投产上市。REUTERS/James Fassinger
全新雪佛兰科尔维特Stingray全球首发，是迄今为止动力最强的标准版车型。REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
戴姆勒股份公司全球董事长兼首席执行官蔡澈(Dieter Zetsche)发布2014款奔驰CLA汽车。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
宝马旗下豪华跑车6 Series Gran Coupe。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
Mini John Cooper Works Paceman内饰。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
讴歌新一代超级跑车NSX的概念车型融合卓越的驾驶性能和环境技术，也是NSX概念车发布以来内饰的首次曝光。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
模特们在起亚展台上表演，为Cadenza凯尊造势。 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
日产全新车型Versa Note首发亮相。 REUTERS/James Fassinger
