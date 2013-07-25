凯特与戴妃 Diana & Kate
作为英国历史上的两任王妃，凯特与戴安娜有着某种巧合，却又有着显而易见的差别。凯特王妃出身平民家庭，来自英国伯克郡的一个中产阶级家庭。(凯特生活的村庄。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
凯特的父亲迈克尔·米德尔顿是一名商人，靠经营邮购公司成为百万富翁；母亲卡罗尔先前是一名空姐。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning
戴安娜王妃则出身贵族，生于英国诺福克，是爱德华斯宾塞伯爵的小女儿。REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
学历上，凯特王妃毕业英国排名第四的圣安德鲁斯大学美术史专业，是第一位拥有大学学历的英国王妃。(2007年2月10日，英国伦敦，凯特与威廉王子观看橄榄球比赛。) REUTERS/Stephen Hird
戴安娜王妃则并没有受过正规高等教育，曾就读于私立中学，16岁被送去瑞士的女子精修学院。(1994年3月24日，戴安娜在奥地利莱希滑雪。) Reuters/FILE
威廉和凯特2001年9月在苏格兰圣安德鲁大学艺术史系同窗时相识，并于2010年11月26日在伦敦圣詹姆斯宫举行订婚仪式。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
威廉王子在求婚时使用的是他已故母亲戴安娜王妃用过的订婚戒指。REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Dan Chung
威廉王子与凯特于2011年4月29日在伦敦威斯敏斯特教堂举行盛大皇室婚礼，并在白金汉宫的阳台上重现“世纪之吻”。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
凯特的婚纱以象牙色缎子为面料，裙裾长3米多。婚纱部分元素取自已故王妃黛安娜结婚时穿的礼服。这是凯特的要求，意在向戴安娜王妃致敬。凯特曾经学过艺术史。 RREUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
凯特王妃于2013年7月22日诞下小王子，按照王室传统取名为乔治·亚历山大·路易斯(George Alexander Louis)。他是英国王位第三顺位继承人。 REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
与凯特和威廉的爱情长跑相比，戴安娜与查尔斯王子可谓是“闪婚”了，戴安娜只谈了6个月的恋爱就嫁入了王室，她与查尔斯王子1981年2月24日订婚，并于7月29日结婚。Reuters/Files
戴安娜与查尔斯王子1981年6月21日举行世纪婚礼，并现身白金汉宫的阳台上。 REUTERS/Stringer
戴安娜身穿的象牙色真丝塔夫绸拖地长裙婚纱由设计师伊曼纽尔夫妇(David & Elizabeth Emanuel)设计，裙裾长7.6米，上面还手工刺绣着一万颗珍珠和珍珠母亮片。 REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
戴安娜分别于1982年6月21日和1984年9月15日生下长子威廉王子和次子哈里王子。(摄于1985年6月15日) REUTERS/Roy Letkey
然而，戴安娜婚后的生活却是不幸福的。1994年，查尔斯被立为英国王储25周年，在电视采访中他承认自己与另一个女人拥有25年之久的感情。查尔斯与戴安娜最终于1996年离婚。 Reuters/Files
虽然凯特与戴安娜有着许多不同之处，但从穿着打扮，到行头首饰，甚至到怀孕时的样子，两位王妃都颇为相似。(摄于1988年11月11日)
2011年6月12日，凯特王妃亮相皇室成员活动，以Jane Troughton设计的矢车菊图案外套内搭一条Zara蓝色短裙。 REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool
2013年4月5日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃参观机敏级潜艇大厦时接触一个小女孩。 REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
1996年10月31日，澳大利亚悉尼，戴安娜王妃感谢一个小女孩给予她礼物。Reuters/Files
2011年9月29日，英国Sutton，凯特王妃在皇家马斯丁医院慰问患儿。 REUTERS/POOL/Kirsty Wigglesworth
1995年2月28日，戴安娜在大奥文街儿童医院看望患儿。Reuters/Files
