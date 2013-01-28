上海民众抢购8000斤“钓鱼岛鱼” Diao Yu Island Fish
1月26日，来自中国钓鱼岛附近海域的鲜鱼运抵上海光大会展中心，8,000斤新鲜马面鱼、马鲛鱼、青砧鱼、红鲠鱼被众多顾客抢购一空。 REUTERS/Aly Song
据悉，由于中国海监船、渔政船巡航给渔民以信心和保障，赴钓鱼岛周边海域捕鱼的渔船增多。REUTERS/Aly Song
市民们表示，因为鲜鱼是来自中国钓鱼岛海域，所以要买几斤尝鲜。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名鱼贩拿着钓鱼岛海域的深海鱼。 REUTERS/Aly Song
顾客挑选钓鱼岛深海鱼。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名鱼贩安装摊位海报。 REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
24小时时事新闻(1月29日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透1月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jan 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
看印度女性如何防骚扰 India's women defend themselves
(Reuters) - 印度女大学生“黑公交”轮奸案，引发该国女性近期纷纷参加自卫术学习班，抢购胡椒喷雾剂，预订女司机开的出租车或是提早下班。
T台尴尬瞬间 Catwalk Falls
(Reuters) - 盘点各大时装周上名模们的尴尬瞬间。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.