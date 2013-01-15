体验机器人餐厅 Robot Restaurant
一家机器人主题餐馆亮相黑龙江省哈尔滨市，餐馆内“打工”的机器人不仅可以传菜，还能炒菜。(摄于2013年1月12日) REUTERS/Sheng Li
这家机器人主题餐厅有18个机器人员工，包括炒菜、煮水饺、煮面、地面送餐、空中传菜等五种。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
炒菜的大厨也是机器人。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
传菜也由机器人负责。工作人员把炒好的菜品放到传菜机器人“拿”的托盘上，并将餐桌号传达给机器人，它就会沿着地面上的循迹线行进到指定餐桌。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
餐馆负责人、黑龙江省机器人学会理事刘哈生表示，现在机器人可以炒的菜有十几种，将来会增加到三十种。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
刘哈生还称，机器人主题餐厅的意义在于将机器人引入到百姓的日常生活中。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
一名“机器人大厨”煮水饺。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
一个儿童触摸“传菜”机器人。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
一个机器人为顾客送上薯条。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
餐厅外面的迎宾机器人。 REUTERS/Sheng Li
