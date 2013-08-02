宠物狗绑架案 Dog Kidnappings in Mexico
现代社会宠物作伴风潮愈来愈盛行，宠物已经成为家庭中的重要一员。因此墨西哥犯罪集团已把下手目标转向了宠物，近几年宠物遭绑架的案件激增。(墨西哥首都墨西哥城，狗狗在车里向外张望。) REUTERS/Edgard Garridmore
据报道，墨西哥当地不断传出宠物遭绑架的新闻，宠物狗遭绑架的数字在过去几年里已增加了四倍多。(一张寻找失踪宠物犬的海报。) REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
犯罪集团特别锁定有血统的品种犬，他们会在公园中持枪胁迫饲主交出宠物狗，或者是用发情的母狗吸引其他公狗靠近再绑架，然后用绑架的狗狗向饲主勒索，赎金往往可高达狗狗购入价的7倍之多。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
提供受训狗狗来安抚病患情绪的“Canine Advocacy Program”组织建议，可以将家中饲养的宠物结扎并植入晶片来帮助识别狗狗身份。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月18日，一名兽医为植入晶片的狗狗检查身体。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月15日，一只曾被绑架过四次的达克斯狗，其赎金总额已有800美元。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月11日，一名男子展示植入狗狗体内的晶片信息。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月18日，一名兽医为狗狗植入晶片前做准备。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月18日，一只狗狗在街道上吠叫。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月18日，一只狗狗在街道上吠叫。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
狗狗呆在一辆犬类车内。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
一名狗狗保护者抱着一只小狗。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
一名狗狗保护者与收养的小狗呆在屋内。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
